Millie Bobby Brown appears ready for battle in upcoming Netflix film Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown looks ready to go to battle in the first look image released of her upcoming Netflix film Damsel.

The 18-year-old actress, who rose to global fame following her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, will star alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in the action adventure movie.

It will follow a damsel who agrees to marry a prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.

After being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed Damsel will launch on the streaming service on October 13 and teased fans with an image of Brown looking fierce while wielding a sword.

The announcement came as the streaming giant shared the dates of its upcoming slate of movies for 2023.

Also among the anticipated releases are The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

Sam Esmail’s thriller Leave The World Behind will also drop later in the year and is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel of the same name and stars Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

Idris Elba’s highly anticipated return to Luther for the first time since 2019 will also feature, as Luther: The Fallen Sun sees the hot-headed detective sitting behind bars as a serial killer wreaks havoc across London.

Viewers will also be given the chance to reunite with a number of fan-favourites in new sequels Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back as full-time detectives, and Extraction 2 with Chris Hemsworth bringing more action.

Also among the streaming giant’s film offerings for 2023 are two nostalgic rom-coms with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher starring in Your Place Or Mine, and Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King grappling with A Family Affair.