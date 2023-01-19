Bafta chief on breadth of storytelling and representation within nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Bafta chief on breadth of storytelling and representation within nominations

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.31pm
CEO of Bafta Jane Millichip (Yui Mok/PA)
CEO of Bafta Jane Millichip (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bafta chief executive has said the “breadth of storytelling and representation” within the film nominations is a testament to the work that has gone into the selection process in the last number of years.

Jane Millichip, who took over the role from Amanda Berry, noted that nearly four in 10 (38%) of performance nominees are ethnically diverse, the second highest proportion on record.

A diverse range of nationalities is represented on the 2023 list – with nominations for actors from Australia, Cuba, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia and the Philippines, along with the UK and United States.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

Reflecting on her main takeaways from the nominations list, Millichip told the PA news agency: “It’s the breadth of storytelling, the breadth of representation.

“The range of films nominated, a fantastic balance between commercial and more independent.

“I think (what’s) really exciting for us is the outstanding debut, we have six women nominated. A really strong, outstanding British film list. So we’re really thrilled.”

Among the diverse range is Netflix’s German-language anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front, which leads the pack this year after earning 14 nods.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, was also highly successful with 10 nominations and four of its Irish stars – Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan – all receiving nominations in the acting categories.

Also bolstering the Irish representation to a quarter of all the 24 acting nominations are Daryl McCormack, who was nominated for Good Luck To You, and Leo Grande and Paul Mescal for Aftersun.

Millichip said: “A lot of the work that’s gone on in the last three years in the changes we’ve made in the awards process, it’s all around ensuring that the voting members see as many films as possible, and as diverse a range of films as possible.

“So now we mandate that every film voter has to watch a minimum number of films, so we can guarantee that every film entered is seen by a minimum number of voters.

“And I think that really enables our voting members to watch and consider films that don’t just reflect their personal preferences.

“So that has an impact both in the diversity of our nominations, ensuring that it’s properly representative, whether that’s underrepresented groups, ethnicity, gender.

“But I think you’re also seeing a creative diversity here, where either the mandation or the encouragement to watch as many films as possible, we’re seeing voting members surprise themselves because they are seeing films that don’t necessarily reflect their normal go to taste.”

This year the award ceremony in February will move to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

It will also see actor Richard E Grant host the 76th annual film awards show while TV presenter Alison Hammond will helm the new Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience in the Royal Featival Hall, as part of the BBC One show.

EE Bafta Film Awards 2023 nominations – London
Chair of Bafta Krishnendu Majumdar (Yui Mok/PA)

Chair of Bafta Krishnendu Majumdar told PA he was “so excited” about the duo as he feels Grant will bring a “genuine enthusiasm” to the role and Hammond will help put the talent at ease.

He added: “I think there’ll be a real positivity and enthusiasm to the coverage and a sense of excitement, which I think is great because we want to say to the public and people: ‘These films are amazing, go and watch them’…

“And obviously, the world is going through post-pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, I think it’s really important that we bring some of that enthusiasm and energy to the awards.”

The 2023 Baftas ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 19.

