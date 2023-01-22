First celebrity contestant eliminated from Dancing On Ice after skate-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First celebrity contestant eliminated from Dancing On Ice after skate-off

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 8.24pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

John Fashanu has said his time on Dancing On Ice has been “wonderful” as he became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the new series.

Following the public vote on Sunday, the former footballer, 60, found himself in the dreaded skate-off against Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 28, who performed last weekend with the first batch of celebrities.

Fashanu and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman performed once again, this time to Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit In The Sky while Culculoglu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to No Tears Left To Cry by Ariana Grande.

After the couples went head to head, the judges voted unanimously to save Culculoglu, sending Fashanu packing.

Fashanu, who was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, said: “Whatever happens it has been wonderful. FA Cup final again.”

He also confirmed he will carry on skating and said he might even start teaching others.

Earlier in the episode, with his first routine, he paid tribute to his sporting background as he performed to Eat My Goal by Collapsed Lung.

Fashanu and Schauman dressed in football jerseys as they glided across the ice and were accompanied by people dressed as footballs who danced around them.

They received a score of 19 for their efforts, with judge and former Olympic skater Christopher Dean describing him as the most improved skater since boot camp.

He added there was “a lot of smoke and mirrors” and “not a lot of skating” but that overall Fashanu remained steady on his feet which he commended him for.

Elsewhere, RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne also said they were “honoured” to make history as they became the first drag queen to compete on the ITV1 skating competition.

For their opening routine, The Vivienne, 30, and their dance partner Colin Grafton, delivered an energetic performance to Strong Enough by Cher.

Dressed in a black curly wig and sparkly black outfit in homage to the US singer, the drag queen performed twists and a dramatic lift to score 28.5 points.

Judge Jayne Torvill felt their skating was “so solid and smooth” and that she loved how much the drag queen appeared to enjoy the routine.

Dean added: “A star was born on the ice tonight,” adding: “We’ve had a few divas, but you’re our best skating by far.”

However, it was former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson who topped the leaderboard during the episode with a score of 32.

Dressed in a pale blue sparkly dress, the actress, 40, glided her way through the routine to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware alongside her partner Mark Hanretty

Torvill said: “I mean it was absolutely seamless and it had everything, it had beautiful lifts, beautiful skating, matching lines – wonderful.”

Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher gave an elegant performance to Angel Eyes by Abba as she took to the ice for the first time.

The actress, 25, and her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon kicked and dipped their way to a score of 26.5.

Judge Oti Mabuse praised Gallagher for incorporating her acting ability into the routine and just encouraged her to concentrate on her leg work.

Comedian Darren Harriott gave an energetic routine to Fireball by Pitbull with his skating partner Tippy Packard which secured them a score of 26.5.

They dressed in fiery outfits in red, orange and black, finishing the routine in comedic fashion with Packard throwing a cup of water in Harriott’s face.

Judge Ashley Banjo said he was “so impressed” with how many moves they packed into the routine and said he would have scored him higher but there were a few moments where he was wobbly.

To open the show, the professional ice skaters performed a dazzling routine to a rendition of Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow while dressed in tuxedo-style outfits.

Dean and Torvill also showed off their skating prowess with a fast tango-style routine to Canadian singer Michael Buble’s Higher.

Best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics, they previously said they have been skating five times a week from September to perform for the first time in front of a full live audience since the pandemic.

Last week six celebrities performed in the first episode, with former Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson receiving the highest score of the night from the judges of 29.5.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX

Most Commented