Tensions boil over in Love Island villa

Tensions have boiled over in the Love Island villa after Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins clashed over Tom Clare.

The conflict between 25-year-old model and property developer Zara and 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia began following a recoupling in Friday evening’s episode.

Following Zara’s decision to recouple with Olivia’s former partner Tom – a 23-year-old semi-pro footballer – Olivia asked Tom if the pair could chat and admitted she felt “a bit disrespected” after discovering Tom and Zara had already shared a kiss.

After the conversation, an increasingly frustrated Zara confronted Olivia, asking to hear what she and Tom had discussed.

“What was that?… I just wondered what the conversation was about, the context?” Zara asked Olivia.

To which Olivia responded: “It was private.”

As tensions grew and Zara pressed Olivia for further information, Olivia asked: “Are you married to him?”

The argument reached its peak as Zara said to Olivia: “Why do you think I’m here? To piss you off?

“I’m in here for myself. I’m here for myself.

“Do you think I’ve flown 11 hours from England to piss you off? Get over yourself Liv.”

Despite the heated exchange, Olivia and Zara sat down the following day and appeared to reach a resolution.

While sat on the bean bags the girls reflected on the argument, with Olivia saying: “Last night things got a bit out of hand, again.

“But I just want to say, I’m really not here for drama. I just want to sweep it under the carpet.”

She added: “Even though we’ve had our differences I still do think you’re a great girl. Just agree to disagree.”

Zara appeared to accept Olivia’s comments and replied: “I don’t think either of us want this, it’s not nice.”

She went on: “From my side it’s genuinely good too, I want us to have a good time in here.”

Elsewhere in the episode, things were looking up for 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star Will Young, after Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter, 26, chose to take him and Tom on dates.

While enjoying a picnic at the edge of a lake, Will shared his delight at being chosen for the date, telling personal trainer and influencer Jessie: “I’m honestly over the moon. I’m not going to lie, if you didn’t pick me I would have been a bit disappointed.”

After asking Jessie whether he was her type, Jessie told Will: “Yes, your personality is just spot on.”

As the date continued the pair fed each other fruit and toasted to hopes of a second date, with an enthusiastic Will saying: “Honestly it’s an honour and I would like to go on a second date if that’s on the cards.”

Second Aussie bombshell Aaron Waters, a 25-year-old model and content creator, was also given the chance to choose two girls to take on a date and opted for 25-year-old make-up artist Lana Jenkins and Olivia.

Following the dates, Olivia admitted she was not convinced by Aaron, telling the girls at the firepit: “It was fun, he’s got good chat, but for me my head was elsewhere,” to which Lana agreed.

Meanwhile Jessie took to the beach hut to share her excitement over her date with Will, saying: “I could have honestly sat there and just spoken to him all day.”

Following Monday’s episode viewers were given the chance to vote for their favourite boy and girl, leaving those with the fewest votes at risk of being dumped from the island.

