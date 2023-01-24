Ben Fogle recreates Scott and Amundsen’s Antarctic journeys with their equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Fogle recreates Scott and Amundsen’s Antarctic journeys with their equipment

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 8.16am
Ben Fogle stars in Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5/PA)
Ben Fogle stars in Endurance: Race To The Pole (Channel 5/PA)

Ben Fogle will relive the Antarctic journeys of Captain Robert Falcon Scott, Sir Ernest Shackleton and Roald Amundsen as part of a new series.

The TV explorer, 49, will have only the types of Edwardian equipment, food supplies and shelter which the three adventurers used as he documents his journey to the South Pole in Endurance: Race To The Pole on Channel 5.

Fogle said: “This is a dream project for me. I have held a lifelong fascination with this period of heroic polar exploration and now I get the chance to experience immersive, living history myself by wearing the same clothes, eating the same type of food, pulling the same-style sled and sleeping in the same canvas tent.

Dwayne Fields who will accompany Ben Fogle on the journey.
Dwayne Fields will accompany Ben Fogle on the journey (Channel 5/PA)

“This will give me a better understanding about the heroics and the sacrifices made by these brave men more than a hundred years ago in one of the harshest most unforgiving places on earth.

“Having raced to the pole myself in 2008 wearing modern equipment, now I get to experience the harsh Antarctic wilderness as they did.”

In 2009, Fogle skied over 750km to the South Pole, and was beaten by a Norwegian team.

In the new three-part series, he will be accompanied by polar explorer Dwayne Fields as they take a look at Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott’s contrasting expeditions.

The 60-minute episodes also see the two modern explorers face some “physical and psychological real-life” experiences of the three men.

By focusing on what the series calls the “character flaws, their bitter rivalries, and their fatal mistakes” it will reveal why Amundsen triumphs, and why Shackleton and Scott failed.

On December 14 1911, Norwegian Amundsen became the first man to reach the South Pole – 35 days ahead of Scott.

The bodies of Scott and his party were found 13 months after they disappeared on their mission.

Shackleton made several trips to Antarctica, first reaching within 400 miles of the South Pole in 1902, and he came even closer seven years later – just 97 miles from his goal – but had to turn back due to lack of food.

In 1915, after the success of Amundsen and Scott, his crew set out in the ship Endurance but were unable to reach land.

They became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board eventually to abandon ship.

They were stuck in the ice for around 10 months before escaping in lifeboats and on foot.

On the new series, Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor of non-scripted UK originals at Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Ben at Channel 5.

“This ambitious adventure will really push him to his limits and open up our understanding of the real heroics behind polar exploration, past and present.

“This series is immersive, experiential history which I think will really capture the imagination of our viewers.”

