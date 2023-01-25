Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg used to swap clothes, granddaughter says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg used to swap clothes, granddaughter says

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 6.49pm
Ella Richards (Daniel Sachon/PA)
Ella Richards (Daniel Sachon/PA)

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg used to swap their clothes, their granddaughter has revealed.

Ella Richards said the Rolling Stones musician and songwriter is a “quiet and shy” grandfather as she opened up about her family life.

The model told Tatler magazine: “‘Most of my family are slightly mad and crazy or weird. They borrow each other’s clothes.

“My grandfather used to wear my grandmother’s clothes, and she used to wear his.”

Ella Richards
Ella Richards on the cover of Tatler magazine (Daniel Sachon/PA)

Pallenberg, the former partner of Richards, died aged 75 in June 2017 after a long illness.

She was once considered a muse for the Rolling Stones and was also a model and actress who appeared in avant-garde crime drama Performance with Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, and sci-fi classic Barbarella.

She and Richards had two sons: Marlon – the father of Ella – and Tara Jo Jo, and a daughter, Angela. Tara Jo Jo died from sudden infant death syndrome at two months old in 1976.

Ella Richards also said: “(Keith) is very quiet and sweet and loving. He’s a lot more shy than people think.

“My dad’s more loud. You can definitely feel his presence in a room. He is highly intelligent.

“He knows everything about everything. He’s read every single book ever. So you can’t really beat him.”

Ella Richards (Daniel Sachon/Tatler)
Ella Richards is with the Kate Moss Agency (Daniel Sachon/Tatler)

The Rolling Stones returned to Hyde Park in London last summer for the British Summer Time festival.

The band said at the time it was their fifth gig in the royal park and their 203rd in London.

Ella Richards added: “I was exhausted just standing and watching.

“They’re high on adrenaline, and it keeps them young. It’s so inspiring that they continue to do what they love, as long as they can.”

She has been with the Kate Moss Agency since 2019 after following her mother, former model and stylist Lucie de la Falaise, into the fashion world.

She added: “My teachers would describe me as the daydreamer.

“I’d always get in trouble for that. I wasn’t loud or disruptive. I’d just kind of daydream.

“My whole family are all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited.”

She also spoke about being pictured by her boyfriend, photographer Sascha Von Bismarck, the brother of Count Nikolai von Bismarck, who is Moss’s partner.

Richards said: “It was really easy. I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing.

“I’m sure sometimes I can get a bit bossy because it’s the one time I ever have control. So I’m sure I annoy him more than I think!”

The March issue of Tatler is available from Thursday February 2 in shops and the full interview with Richards is available on the website at www.tatler.com/article/ella-richards-interview-march-issue-cover-star.

