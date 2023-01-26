Taylor Swift lands UK’s top Americana album with Evermore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album Evermore has been named the UK’s biggest Americana album of 2022.

The pop megastar fought off competition from Bruce Springsteen’s latest offering Only The Strong Survive and Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher which charted second and third respectively, according to the Official Charts Company.

Evermore, billed as a sister album to Swift’s chart-topping album Folklore, was released five months after its predecessor at the end of 2020.

The 33-year-old’s success also prevented Robert Plant and Alison Krauss from reaching the top spot with their album Raise The Roof, as well as Marcus Mumford’s self-titled offering.

The top 10 included The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello and the Imposters; Palomino from First Aid Kit; and Frank Turner’s FTHC, which claimed the biggest UK Americana release of 2022, landing at number six, the Official Charts Company said.

The singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album, which is an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore, topped the Official Americana Albums Chart when it was released in February last year and bagged Turner his first ever UK number one album.

The 40-strong list also included Bristol-born singer-songwriter Yola with Stand For Myself; Brighton artist Passenger with Birds That Flew And Ships That Sailed; Bristolian Katy J Pearson’s Sound Of The Morning and Elles Bailey’s Shining In The Half Light.

The accolade comes following the UK Americana Awards at London’s Hackney Empire on Wednesday.

Singer-songwriter Swift has gone on to break a string of records with her 10th album Midnights, including becoming Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day.