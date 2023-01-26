Netflix makes UK’s TV top 10 for first time with Glass Onion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netflix makes UK’s TV top 10 for first time with Glass Onion

By Press Association
January 26 2023, 4.57pm Updated: January 26 2023, 6.15pm
Netflix has made it into the UK TV ratings top 10 for the first time with the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has made it into the UK’s weekly top 10 most watched TV programmes for the first time since its viewing figures became publicly available.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery attracted an average TV audience of 6.7 million in the week to December 25, enough to place it at number five in the chart.

The film also appears in the top 10 for the following week, this time at number eight with an average of 5.2 million viewers.

The figures have been published by Barb, the audience research body for the UK TV industry, as part of a release of official ratings for the whole Christmas and new year period.

Glass Onion premiered on Netflix on December 23, having previously been released in cinemas for just one week at the end of November.

It stars Daniel Craig as the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc, a role he first played in 2019’s Knives Out, along with an all-star cast including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr.

Both films were written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Netflix, one of the world’s largest video on-demand streaming services, signed up to Barb in October 2022 and its viewing figures have been included in Barb’s data since early November.

Before then, ratings for Netflix programmes – which are streamed online rather than broadcast on a channel – were not publicly available.

Barb’s data for streamed programmes is calculated using the average audience for the first seven days after release – if the programme is launched in the middle of a calendar week – or across a full calendar week of availability.

It only includes viewing on TV sets, which means the actual number of people to have watched the programmes may be higher.

The first Netflix show to make it into Barb’s top 50 was the comedy horror series Wednesday, which appeared twice in the chart for the week ending November 27, at number 37 (episode one, an average of 3.7 million TV viewers) and number 49 (episode two, 3.2 million).

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
A woman at home in London watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series Harry & Meghan on Netflix (Yui Mok/PA)

Before Knives Out, the highest-ranking Netflix show was Harry & Meghan, the documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with episode one charting at number 17 in the week ending December 11 with 4.5 million viewers.

The newly released Barb data also shows the four programmes with higher ratings than Glass Onion in the week ending December 25 were all on BBC1: Strictly Come Dancing (6.9 million), the film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse (7.2 million), Call The Midwife (7.8 million) and the King’s Christmas Broadcast (9.5 million).

(PA Graphics)

The figures confirm the highest ratings in 2022 for a broadcast on a single TV channel was 16.1 million, which was the average audience for ITV’s coverage of the World Cup match between England and France on December 10.

But the biggest combined TV audience was the 26.2 million who watched the Queen’s funeral service on September 19, which was shown on more than 50 channels in the UK.

This is one of the largest TV audiences in the UK since comparable records began in 1981.

All of Barb’s official ratings are consolidated figures, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the broadcast up to seven days later.

Ratings for programmes on TV channels also include viewing on tablets, PCs and smartphones.

