Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Michelle Gellar: Supernatural allows most superhuman stories to be told

By Press Association
January 28 2023, 12.29pm
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has said “supernatural sometimes allows the most superhuman stories to be told” following the launch of her latest fantasy-genre TV project.

The 45-year-old American actress rose to fame at the age of 19 while starring as Buffy Summers in popular supernatural series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Speaking to the PA news agency about her latest series Wolf Pack, in which she plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, Gellar reflected on what continues to draw her to supernatural shows.

“You get to tell deeper stories,” she said.

“I think supernatural sometimes allows the most superhuman stories to be told. Which I love, because it’s creative.”

Wolf Pack, based on the series of novels of the same name by Edo Van Belkom, follows two teenagers whose lives are dramatically changed when a California wildfire awakens a supernatural, werewolf-like creature.

Gellar went on: “It’s about what really scares us in our mind and those manifestations.

“So in this one (Wolf Pack), we’re talking about anxiety, we’re talking about fire, we’re talking about this digital world and what it’s done, back to our anxiety, we’re talking about finding your pack and feeling alone, and what that does when you don’t feel like you fit in somewhere.

“And these kinds of shows, usually are the best ones to be able to tell those stories. Because honestly, life is really hard. And if I had to tune in to a show that was all about anxiety, and loneliness, and depression, I wouldn’t tune in. But this way you get to tell a creative story. Something that hooks you, something that excites you.”

The series, which is dropping weekly on streaming platform Paramount+, stars Armani Jackson as Everett – a teenager struggling to manage his anxiety – and Bella Shepard as Blake, who has chosen to avoid technology and the digital world for fear of what it is doing to young people.

SHOWBIZ FHM Gellar 2
Gellar found fame starring as Buffy Summers in hit show Buffy The Vampire Slayer (PA)

Rodrigo Santoro, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray also feature.

Of her co-stars’ characters, Gellar said: “I love their stories and what they represent,” while also reflecting on the dynamics on set when working with a young cast.

“I want to create a better environment for them, but also we’re all equals,” she told PA.

“Yes, I maybe have more experience but also, I thought the reverse thing at that age, which was I was 19 but I had been working for 15 years so I had all that experience, and more, of some of the adults.

“When you’re on set, you’re all doing one job, all I want is opportunity and equality like that. That’s how it should feel.”

Wolf Pack’s creator, Jeff Davis, is also the brains behind popular supernatural drama series Teen Wolf, from which a spin-off movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, is set to drop later this month.

However, Gellar clarified the two projects are unrelated, adding: “It’s so different, that’s always the first thing to say.

“I kept saying they should change the title to The Pack, and not Wolf Pack, because it was so confusing and they’re so different…

“Teen Wolf was much more I think a comedy, it had sort of more levity to it. And while this has moments of levity, that’s not the point of the show.”

Episode one of Wolf Pack is available now on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping every week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented