Louise Thompson thanks doctors for ‘keeping me alive’ after hospital readmission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Louise Thompson thanks doctors for ‘keeping me alive’ after hospital readmission

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 11.17am
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)
Louise Thompson (Ian West/PA)

Louise Thompson said her latest emergency readmission to hospital a year after the traumatic birth of her son left her thinking she was “going to die again”.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, said she was “doing really well” when she suffered a haemorrhage and lost about three litres of blood days before a planned family trip to St Lucia.

In her first post on Instagram since the incident, Thompson said: “I’m not going to let this hold me back. I’ve learnt a lot from the last year and I feel in a much sounder headspace than last year so fingers crossed.

“I’m a bit scared to leave the house (or sometimes even stand up) so slowly slowly and I will have lots of time bored at home so pop me a message.⁣⁣⁣

“I have to say, I am one damn strong cookie. And I have to hold on to the fact that our bodies are remarkable and can heal from such extraordinarily brutal things. I can and I will heal from this.

“From feeling all my limbs go cold as my blood tries to protect my vital organs, to shutting off my entire pain response as I had 4x canulas jabbed into my arms at the same time in Rhesus, wow, what a trip.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

“Thanks doctors + medicine and those dedicated to those improving medicine and science’y stuff for keeping me alive.⁣⁣⁣⁣”

Ryan Libbey
Louise Thompson’s partner Ryan Libbey (David Jensen/PA)

The reality TV personality was diagnosed with PTSD after suffering complications while giving birth to her son Leo-Hunter, with her partner Ryan Libbey, in 2021.

She later told her followers that Leo-Hunter had been treated in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and she had been treated in the adult ICU after the birth.

On Christmas Day she shared a heartfelt post paying tribute to the NHS staff who “worked through the night to save my life”.

She appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, becoming one of the E4 show’s main characters, while Libbey joined the cast in 2016 during filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented