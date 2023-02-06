Locals in Happy Valley’s Hebden Bridge speak of ‘cloud of despair’ as show ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Locals in Happy Valley’s Hebden Bridge speak of ‘cloud of despair’ as show ends

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 3.41pm Updated: February 6 2023, 4.59pm
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley (Ben Blackall/BBC/PA)
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine in Happy Valley (Ben Blackall/BBC/PA)

Locals in the West Yorkshire market town that provides the setting for Happy Valley have spoken of a “cloud of despair” as the hit series comes to an end.

The highly anticipated finale aired on Sunday night and was watched keenly by residents in Hebden Bridge, where much of the show was filmed.

Les Leedham, from Something Sweet confectioners, said: “I think there’s going to be a lot of clouds of despair today because it’s over and done with.

“I think we should start a campaign to bring (main character Catherine Cawood) back – bring her back as a probation or social worker. She’s too good a character to lose.

Les Leedham, of Something Sweet, in Hebden Bridge
Les Leedham, of Something Sweet, in Hebden Bridge (Katie Dickinson/PA)

“I think 90% of people have been delighted with the ending because it was all filled in.

“All the talk in the town is about Happy Valley, it’s been phenomenal. What a shame that’s it.”

Mr Leedham added: “Sarah Lancashire came in here (during filming) quite a lot – what a lovely lady. We always had a chat with her, and no-one bothered her.”

Estate agents Sandra and Garry Horsfield, of Peter David Properties, said there had been a significant increase in people wanting to buy property in Hebden Bridge following the show’s success.

The pair sold the house on Hangingroyd Lane that was used as the location for Catherine Cawood’s house in 2017, and said it went “straight away”.

Sandra Horsfield, of Peter David Properties, in Hebden Bridge
Sandra Horsfield, of Peter David Properties, in Hebden Bridge (Katie Dickinson/PA)

Mrs Horsfield said: “We breathe Happy Valley. I’ve been an unofficial tour guide because we’re opposite the train station so people get off the train and ask where everything is.

“People have been coming here all the time asking ‘where’s that filmed’, people come in to buy because of Happy Valley.

“The town is busy all the time, particularly at the weekends. Everybody just loves it, they’re coming from everywhere.”

Mrs Horsfield, who attended Sowerby Bridge High School with series creator Sally Wainwright, said: “She was a couple of years below me so I didn’t know her but I think she was a quiet person. It doesn’t surprise me she’s done as well as she has. I’m so proud she went to my school.”

Mrs Horsfield, who watched the finale at a special screening at local pub The Shoulder of Mutton, said: “It was a good atmosphere, everybody sat there really quiet.

Local resident Amber Redman in Hebden Bridge
Local resident Amber Redman in Hebden Bridge (Katie Dickinson/PA)

“We’ve loved it, we’re going to miss it.”

Amber Redman, who has lived in the town for 25 years, said tourists have been going into a Nisa shop used as a filming location and “asking for Neil” – a character who works there.

“It’s done Yorkshire a great service, and our Hebden Bridge,” Ms Redman said.

“It shows what a creative place we are, what talented writers we have got.”

Claudette Roberts, owner of Fleur De Lys Florist, said she had a “mixed” reaction to the final episode.

Claudette Roberts, of Fleur De Lys Florist
Claudette Roberts, of Fleur De Lys Florist, in Hebden Bridge (Katie Dickinson/PA)

“We were all expecting something quite shocking, but I actually thought it rounded things off really well, it answered a lot of questions,” she added.

“It’s brilliant the way it’s been on every week – each week we’ve got something to talk about and something to look forward to – our hour of Happy Valley.

“I think personally we’ll miss it but as a town, I’m sure there’ll be something that’ll take its place for filming.”

