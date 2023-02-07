Claudia Winkleman says The Piano is ‘a lovely one-off’ that could not continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claudia Winkleman says The Piano is ‘a lovely one-off’ that could not continue

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 12.03am
Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that her latest presenting project is a “lovely one-off” that could not continue in any other form.

The 51-year-old presenter is set to host The Piano, a new show for Channel 4 searching for Great Britain’s most talented undiscovered pianists.

Speaking ahead of the series, which sees Winkleman joined by Chinese pianist Lang Lang and pop star Mika, she said “things are allowed to happen once” and dismissed any prospect of further series of the programme.

Asked if the “gentle” and “charming” show, which discovers pianists as they play for commuters on public pianos in UK railway stations, would return in another form, Winkleman said: “It can’t. The minute you put a piano anywhere, somebody will go, ‘Oi, where’s Mika?’

“Things are allowed to happen once and just be a lovely piece of telly and shine the light on this instrument and these wonderful people.

“It has to be a lovely one-off. And that’s OK. That’s a joy in itself.”

The show will see everyday pianists sit down to play in London St Pancras, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham stations, unaware that that chart-topper Mika and Lang Lang, one of the most famous solo pianists in the world, are secretly watching and assessing their performances.

The final will bring together four pianists, one from each station, at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where they will deliver solo performances in front of an audience.

Lang Lang childrens concert
Chinese pianist Lang Lang (John Stillwell/PA)

Despite her involvement in the project, Winkleman admitted she does not have any musical talent of her own, saying: “I can’t eat with chopsticks, let alone play it. I’m redundant as a musician.

“I tried to learn the trumpet as a kid and it lasted about four minutes. I couldn’t get a note out.”

Asked if presenting the show has inspired her to learn to play the piano, she added: “Don’t be ridiculous. I can’t spell chord.”

Contestants on the show are set to include nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years and 12-year-olds who have never played in pubic before, as well as a number of people who learned during lockdown.

A player with no sight who has mastered Chopin will also feature.

Winkleman also spoke about the impact of the programme’s locations, saying: “The reaction was fascinating because it also depended on the 12:10 to Manchester.

British Summer Time Hyde Park – London
Mika (Yui Mok/PA)

“That’s what was so amazing. It wasn’t a TV studio. The train timetable was in charge. And if somebody’s going to get on the tannoy and tell you there’s a slight delay while they’re getting the train ready, in the middle of a performance, so be it.

“A couple of pianists made people extra late. Somebody was like, ‘I’ve got to catch a train’, and they went, ‘No, I’m just going to stay here’.

“It reminded me of that scene in the film Forrest Gump when he says, ‘Isn’t this your bus?’ and she says, ‘There’ll be another’. But it was an authentic process.”

