Love Island’s Casey ‘crazy’ for new bombshell Claudia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island’s Casey ‘crazy’ for new bombshell Claudia

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 3.21pm
The Love Island villa (ITV)
The Love Island villa (ITV)

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman has said “my heart’s going crazy” following the entrance of new bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

The 28-year-year old fashion boutique owner and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty shocked islanders as she arrived at the South African villa dressed in a red angel outfit with elaborate wings during Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

Following Claudia’s entrance, in Wednesday’s programme 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey admits: “Oh my God, my heart’s going crazy. She’s my type to a T.”

Claudia wastes no time introducing herself to the male islanders and asks: “What’s the vibe? How is everyone couples wise? Are we settled? Are we not?”

Casey’s luck may be about to change with Claudia’s arrival after he recently cut ties with his partner Lana Jenkins as she rekindled her romance with former love interest Ron Hall.

However, it isn’t just Casey who appears to have been flustered by Claudia’s arrival following the notorious heart rate challenge in Tuesday’s show.

The results of the challenge, which sees all the islanders perform sultry routines while dressed in revealing outfits in an attempt to raise the heart rates of the opposite sex, are set to be revealed in Wednesday’s show.

The results of one of the boy’s reaction to Claudia’s arrival and performance comes as a shock as he is coupled up with another girl.

Claudia responds to the news, saying: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

Later in the episode Claudia receives a text inviting her to choose two boys to take on a date.

After opting for Casey and semi-pro footballer Tom Clare, who is currently coupled up with Samie Elishi, the three islanders leave the villa to enjoy dates under a pergola with a sea view.

As she sits down for her first date, 23-year-old Tom says: “I think I got the best of both worlds, two very nice views, I can’t complain.”

When asked why she picked him, Claudia, from Blackburn, replies: “The northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

Back at the villa Tom’s absence appears to spark concern from his current partner, 22-year-old senior estate agent co-ordinator Samie, as she reveals: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

During Claudia’s second date she tells Casey: “I need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you.”

Following her admission, she then asks: “What would your ideal date be?”

To which Casey replies: “If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Later in Wednesday’s episode the islanders are hit with a surprise text, which sees concern wash over the villa.

Tom reads out the message, which says: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented