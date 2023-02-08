New Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty ruffles feathers after her first dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Love Island bombshell Claudia Fogarty ruffles feathers after her first dates

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 10.53pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

New bombshell Claudia Fogarty has ruffled some feathers in the Love Island villa after she chose Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare for her first dates.

The 28-year-old fashion boutique owner and daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty quickly got to know the male islanders during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 show after she made her dramatic entrance.

Arriving dressed in a red angel outfit with elaborate wings, she danced for the boys at the end of the heart-rate challenge and got pulses racing.

A number of the islanders were shocked by the results of the challenge, which sees all the islanders perform sultry routines while dressed in revealing outfits in an attempt to raise the heart rates of the opposite sex.

In particular, the contestants were surprised when it was revealed that financial adviser Ron Hall, who has recently rekindled his romance with Lana Jenkins, had his heart rate raised the most by new girl Claudia.

She responded to the news, saying: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

Meanwhile, make-up artist Lana’s heart rate was raised the most by Casey, which also raised eyebrows after the pair ended things the day prior.

Afterwards, Ron and Lana laughed together as they addressed how neither of their hearts were raised the most by the other, with the financial adviser describing the situation as “outrageous”.

Later in the episode, Claudia received a text inviting her to choose two boys to take on a date.

After opting for 26-year-old recruitment consultant Casey and semi-pro footballer Tom Clare, who is currently coupled up with Samie Elishi, the three islanders left the villa to enjoy dates under a pergola with a sea view.

As she sat down for her first date, 23-year-old Tom said: “I think I got the best of both worlds, two very nice views, I can’t complain.”

He also admitted that she had caused a stir amongst the boys with her dramatic entrance.

When asked why she picked him, Claudia, from Blackburn, replied: “You’re very easy on the eyes. With the northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

He admitted that he and Casey had worked out she was the daughter of Carl Fogarty.

She confirmed they were correct and revealed her father had told her it was “time to get rid of the dickheads now and just settle down and find someone”.

Asked how he was getting on with his current partner – 22-year-old senior estate agent co-ordinator Samie – Tom said: “We are in a very good spot and I’m getting to know more and more each day.

“But obviously you’ve come in northern, blonde, nice eyes. Obviously, I’m just going off attraction. For me to fancy someone more is actually getting to know someone and looks only go so far.”

Back at the villa, Tom’s absence appeared to spark concern with Samie who revealed: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

During Claudia’s second date, she told Casey: “I still need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you straight away.

“Just your chat and your smile, I like your energy, I was like ‘I’m definitely going to get on with him’.”

Following her admission, she then asked: “What would your ideal date be?”

Casey replied: “This is literally the best date I’ve ever been on in my whole entire life. If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Afterwards, Claudia reflected on her date with Tom with the other girls, saying: “I feel like he makes me belly laugh. Really funny. Cheeky chappy, really good vibes from him.”

However, with Casey, she said she could not stop smiling and felt that their conversation flowed better.

The episode ended on a dramatic cliff-hanger as the islanders were instructed to gather around the fire pit immediately.

Lana then received a text which read: “Tonight there’ll be a recoupling. The boys will pick which girl they want to couple up with.

“The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately.”

Who the boys choose and which girl will be leaving the villa will be revealed during Thursday’s episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

