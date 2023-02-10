Tamer Hassan reveals family are safe after being pulled from earthquake rubble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tamer Hassan reveals family are safe after being pulled from earthquake rubble

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 11.50am
Tamer Hassan (Ian West/PA)
Tamer Hassan (Ian West/PA)

British-Turkish actor Tamer Hassan has revealed his family members have been found and are “safe” after they went missing in the recent earthquakes.

The 54-year-old Football Factory actor shared the update after making an emotional appearance on Sky News the day previous where he said he was “worried” and “not hopeful” as his family had still not been rescued since the quakes and aftershocks hit the border region between Turkey and Syria early on Monday.

More than 21,000 people have died following the 7.8-magnitude tremor which caused countless buildings and homes to collapse.

Snatch premiere
Tamer Hassan (Tim Ireland/PA)

On Friday morning, Hassan shared the welcome update about his family on Sky News, saying: “We had some great news (in the) early hours of the morning that they’ve been found.

“We’re very, very happy for that. We’re very relieved. It comes a little bit bittersweet to tell you the truth because of the amount of people that are still there.

“Family, friends, Cypriots, Turkish people and everyone from around the world that are stuck there.”

The actor added that they had only been informed recently about the development so they had not received a lot of information, but he confirmed: “We know they’ve been pulled from the rubble and they’re safe at the moment which we’re very thankful for.”

He also thanked those who have been sending well wishes and prayers for his family since he revealed they were missing.

However, he added that he still had “family, friends, people that we know still out there under the rubble” which he said made the situation “bittersweet”.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley, who was interviewing Hassan on a live link while on the ground in Adiyaman, Turkey, noted that aid was now coming “thick and fast”, but that it had taken a while.

Hassan, who was speaking from Kyrenia, Cyprus, agreed and explained he had been helping organise lorries and planes to be sent to Turkey with resources since the disaster struck.

Turkey Syria Earthquake Building Codes
Collapsed buildings are seen in Antakya, southern Turkey (AP)

He added: “But it seems to be getting worse. People are needing more tents, they’re needing electric blankets.

“The aid has to still keep coming in. I know how difficult it is there. My biggest fear is that people might start turning on each other.

“I know that the government is doing a lot more now to help. They’re sending people in.

“Friends of mine, ex-Special Forces friends of mine are out there. A friend of mine said yesterday he pulled six out from the rubble yesterday which we’re very grateful for. So everybody’s help is appreciated and loved here.”

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Hassan, who is the father of Love Island star Belle Hassan, called for everyone to help Turkey and Syria “as much as they can”.

Rescue workers have continued to search for survivors amongst the rubble of the deadly earthquake, with six people reported to have been found under a collapsed building in Turkey on Friday morning.

In addition to the thousands who have been killed in Turkey and Syria, tens of thousands more are reported to be injured and have lost their homes.

