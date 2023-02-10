US singer Shania Twain scores third UK number one with ‘happy’ album Queen Of Me

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Country pop superstar Shania Twain has landed her third UK number one album, according to the Official Charts Company.

The five-time Grammy award winner, 57, claimed the top spot with her sixth studio album Queen Of Me, following a close race with singer-songwriter Raye’s debut album My 21st Century Blues, including her recent number one single Escapism – which was the most-purchased record in independent record shops this week.

Although Twain’s album topped the official vinyl albums chart, there were fewer than 2,500 chart units between the top two spots, the Official Charts Company said.

Canadian singer-songwriter Twain said: “I’m very happy. Thank you very much to all of my fans for still being here for me. For still being the ones. I hope you love the album and that it cheers you up; that’s the idea. It’s my happy album. I look forward to seeing you all out on tour. Thank you.”

Her chart success comes after her 1998 album Come On Over, which included hits That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, landed the top spot along with her 2017 album Now.

Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammys (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles’ album Harry’s House moved up to number six in the UK charts after he won album of the year at the Grammy’s and Beyonce’s album Renaissance also shot up 60 places to number 12 after announcing her first world tour in seven years, the Official Charts Company said.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-based band Young Fathers, who previously won the prestigious Mercury Prize and made history becoming the first act to win the Scottish Album of The Year (SAY) Award twice, celebrated a career-best with their fourth studio album Heavy Heavy reaching the seventh spot in what is their first top 10 success.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus dominated the UK singles chart for the fourth consecutive week with her hit track Flowers – with more than 9.3 million UK streams, extending her lead as the longest-running chart-topper of 2023 so far.