Sir Mark Rylance helps launch campaign for statue of peace campaigner Brian Haw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Mark Rylance helps launch campaign for statue of peace campaigner Brian Haw

By Press Association
February 15 2023, 12.03am
Brian Haw anti-war protester. Parliament Square, London, Westminster, UK, 10 April 2006 (Richard Keith Wolff/PA)
Brian Haw anti-war protester. Parliament Square, London, Westminster, UK, 10 April 2006 (Richard Keith Wolff/PA)

Sir Mark Rylance said he hopes a new memorial statue of the late peace campaigner Brian Haw will serve as a “call for peaceful resolution of conflict rather than violence”.

Mr Haw, who died in 2011 aged 62 of lung cancer, spent nearly 10 years camped outside Parliament fighting off attempts to force him to move while protesting against British military action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

To honour his activism, a group of his friends and supporters, including actor Sir Mark and fellow campaigner Michael Culver, have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to raise money to have a small statue of him facing the Imperial War Museum in London.

Brian Haw statue by Amanda Ward (Amanda Ward/Richard Keith Wolff/PA)

Artist Amanda Ward has sculpted the 78cm high statue, which has been granted planning permission to sit within an exterior alcove at the School of Historical Dress in south London, just outside the exclusion zone created in 2005 in an attempt by authorities to move Mr Haw away from the seat of government.

The campaign is hoping to raise £50,000 to cover the costs of the creation and installation of the statue.

Sir Mark told the PA news agency: “He was one of the greatest men I’ve met in my life. And I think he’s thought of in London as an extraordinary example of English persistence.

“I think we’re known for it in wars that our soldiers are very determined and persistent. And in many ways he was a soldier, he was one of the best soldiers we’ve ever had because he was standing for peace, as I believe most soldiers, men and women who go off to war, believe they’re going to do.

“But he did it not by fighting but by standing as an example and speaking the truth. And so I just feel it would be a great shame if he wasn’t remembered in London.”

The veteran actor explained that Mr Haw himself was a “victim of warfare” as his father was a soldier in the Second World War, one of the first to see the Nazi death camps, and that what he witnessed disturbed him so much that his father eventually took his own life.

The Phantom of the Open world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Sir Mark Rylance is among the group of friends and supporters of Brian Haw who have launched the Crowdfunder campaign (Ian West/PA)

Sir Mark also confirmed the group behind the campaign are not connected with any political party or campaigning group but just wanted the statue to be a representative for those who “pray and hope for peace”.

“He stands there really as a symbol of peaceful protest and a call for peaceful resolution of conflict rather than violent resolution of conflict”, he said.

The Crowfunder campaign for the statue has been launched on February 15 to coincide with the anniversary of the global demonstrations led by the Stop the War coalition which took place in 2003.

People across the world, including an estimated two million in London according to Stop the War, marched to protest against the Iraq conflict.

Asked about his thoughts on Ukraine requesting more military aid in its fight against Russia, Sir Mark said: “I’m certainly upset by the horrors of it, of course, but I don’t know that throwing more arms and bombs into it is the way.”

The actor also reflected on how protests often receive a backlash for the disruption they cause, saying: “I know that people may say ‘Why should politicians have to face that kind of barracking? It was horrible to have all those signs and stuff there’.

Brian Haw sitting in the centre of a large section of his peace campaign placards, banners and other displays in Parliament Square facing the House of Commons (Richard Keith Wolff/PA)

“And that goes hand-in-hand a little bit with people’s frustration about protests at the moment and some of the extreme fear and passion that’s behind the Extinction Rebellion protests and that they are disturbing people’s (lives).

“I would just urge people, if you’re offended by a protest, to have a look at the causes.

“Most of these people when I’ve been on these marches and things, and I knew Brian, they’re not people who are mentally ill or insane or just hateful or angry people, they’re sensitive people, arguably more sensitive than the rest of us, maybe you can’t live that way, I don’t know.

“But have a look at the causes and see then whether you think they should be imprisoned or removed or abused in the way that Brian was. I think you’ll find that the causes might upset you, too.”

Those who donate to the Crowdfounder campaign will have their names added to a website which will be connected to the statue via a link which you can access with a mobile phone.

wwww.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/brian-haw-memorial-1

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
Brian Haw anti-war protester. Parliament Square, London, Westminster, UK, 10 April 2006 (Richard Keith Wolff/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented