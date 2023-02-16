Latest Love Island recoupling sends shockwaves through the villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Latest Love Island recoupling sends shockwaves through the villa

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 10.57pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

The latest Love Island recoupling has sent shockwaves through the main villa after the islanders were reunited following the end of Casa Amor.

Thursday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw Shaq Muhammad lost for words, Will Young in tears over Jessie Wynter and Olivia Hawkins lock horns with Kai Fagan.

The popular and drama-inducing Casa Amor segment of the reality show drew to a close as the girls and boys were given the decision of whether to remain in their original couples or recouple with a new arrival.

“There’s literally a storm coming tonight” predicted actress and ring-girl Olivia ahead of the recoupling.

The islanders were later left in shock after Tanya Manhenga decided to return to the villa with Martin Akinola despite having been coupled up with 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq since the beginning of the series.

Ahead of Tanya’s return, Shaq had told host Maya Jama and his fellow islanders that he felt “a piece of me has been missing” as he declared his love for the 23-year-old biomedical sciences student.

Following Tanya’s return with 27-year-old software engineer Martin, Shaq admitted: “Bit lost for words to be honest.

“I think I’ve been honest with my feelings since day one, I actually meant it when I said I love you, but I guess not everyone means it when they say something.”

Tanya attempted to explain her decision, replying: “I went to Casa Amor thinking I wasn’t going to find any vibes… But I think it would be silly for me to not give it more time, and it’s definitely not the end.”

To which a dumbfounded Shaq said: “It’s the end for me.”

He added: “That’s what I get for being the nice guy, they always finish last.”

Elsewhere during the episode, farmer and TikTok star Will, 23, became emotional as he explained his decision to recouple with personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, despite having shared a kiss with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Will told Jama: “The last couple of days have really been eating me alive… Everyone has seen I’ve not been myself.”

He added: “I have let myself down and I really hope I haven’t let Jessie down too much.”

After choosing to remain in his couple with Jessie, she returned to the villa, also single and looking overjoyed, telling Will: “I am so happy… I honestly knew I could trust you.”

However, tensions grew after Will revealed he had not been completely faithful to Jessie.

“I feel like I’ve let myself down and you down… I honestly feel like the worst human,” he said as he began crying.

A shocked Jessie replied: “I actually don’t have any words right now… I really didn’t think you would have done that.”

Relations were also frosty between former partners Olivia and 24-year-old teacher Kai, who both opted to recouple with new arrivals.

After admitting it was one of the “toughest” decisions he’d had to make, Kai opted to recouple with Sanam Harrinanan, meanwhile Olivia re-entered the main villa with Maxwell Samuda.

After noticing Kai’s decision to recouple, Olivia said: “It’s very telling, I can’t say I’m shocked.”

As Jama talked to both islanders and their new partners, Olivia continued to display her disappointment, telling a confused Kai: “Missing me already? Clearly not enough.”

She later added: “His loss, my gain.”

Meanwhile, Casey O’Gorman chose to remain in a couple with Claudia Fogarty, Ron Hall stayed loyal to long-term love interest Lana Jenkins and Tom Clare chose to stick by Samie Elishi.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

