Jourdan Dunn walks the runway for Richard Quinn at London Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Jourdan Dunn walks the runway for Richard Quinn at London Fashion Week

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 9.25pm
Jourdan Dunn on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show (Jeff Moore/PA)
Jourdan Dunn on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show (Jeff Moore/PA)

Richard Quinn presented a floral themed collection at London Fashion Week.

The setting was Seymour Leisure Centre in West London – a vast Victorian hall which was full of flowers – and it was a less experimental, more classic offering from Quinn.

The London-based designer is known for fetish-inspired elements to his designs, but this season saw less latex and more romance.

Jourdan Dunn walked in the show
Jourdan Dunn walked in the show (Jeff Moore/PA)

Jourdan Dunn walked in the show, wearing a monochromatic strapless floral dress with peplum detailing.

She was one of the many models wearing opera gloves, which is quickly emerging as a key trend on the red carpet this awards season.

Quinn also explored bridalwear in the autumn/winter collection. This ranged from a model wearing a more classic white gown with a traditional veil, to a more experimental offering of a lace maxi dress, covered in feathers and with pink floral accents.

Richard Quinn Catwalk
Bridal-inspired fashion was a big feature (Jeff Moore/PA)

Plenty of Quinn signatures were present, including models walking arm-in-arm down the runway in matching outfits, and others wearing voluminous floral dresses with built-in gloves.

It had a star-studded front row, with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, Love Island presenter Maya Jama and former castmate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna in attendance.

Richard Quinn Catwalk
Models twinning on the catwalk (Jeff Moore/PA)

Backstage, make-up artist Terry Barber for M·A·C Cosmetics said he was inspired by the 1920s and Christina Ricci’s character in Sleepy Hollow, describing the make-up as “slightly otherworldly”.

Models had rings of shadow around their eyes in pale purples and blues, from the new collaboration between Quinn and M·A·C set to be released on March 2.

Richard Quinn Catwalk
Floral dresses with built-in gloves have become a Quinn signature (Jeff Moore/PA)

Even though it is “very pretty make-up”, Barber said it had a “Richard twist” with elements of dark romanticism.

With his signature maximalist aesthetic, Quinn is now one of the biggest shows on the London Fashion Week calendar.

Queen Elizabeth II sitting next to Anna Wintour (right) at Quinn's show in 2018
Queen Elizabeth II sitting next to Anna Wintour at Quinn’s show in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

He first showed in 2018, when the late Queen sat front row alongside Anna Wintour, and presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented