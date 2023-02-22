Gene Simmons admits using fake English accent due to love of The Beatles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Gene Simmons admits using fake English accent due to love of The Beatles

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 6.52pm
Gene Simmons (Katja Ogrin/PA)
Gene Simmons (Katja Ogrin/PA)

Gene Simmons has admitted putting on a fake English accent in the past thanks to his love of The Beatles.

The 73-year-old Kiss singer and bassist will perform with the American rock band for their last UK dates this summer as part of the End Of The Road tour.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Simmons said: “I’m an Anglophile. You tend to think of bands as just bands and music as just music, but it’s not.

“Were it not for The Beatles, England would have been about Knights of the Round Table and Guy Fawkes and all this other stuff – just another country with a history and lots of countries have colourful histories.

“The Beatles made it, and created a culture, almost a religion, and Liverpool became a holy ground… so when The Beatles hit, it was like a H-bomb.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing and hearing, it was unbelievable, and all of us kept pointing back to England and it affected me so much that I actually started to speak in a fake English accent.”

Kiss formed in 1973 and currently consist of Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

After announcing their retirement in 2000, the band last year confirmed dates for their final performances in the UK, which will be in Plymouth, Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester and Glasgow in June and July.

Simmons explained the effect The Beatles had on his relationship with music and performing in the UK, saying: “I mean, Elvis was a star, but it didn’t affect culture, he was a true rock star, but didn’t affect how you lead your life or what you did or what you thought.

“But The Beatles changed everything. It was almost like BB and AB – before The Beatles and after The Beatles.

“Everything changed, and it was a British invasion which hit not just America, but all around the world… so I’m always eager to go to the UK.”

The Kiss UK tour was originally planned for 2021 but was postponed due to Covid.

Reflecting on his band’s contribution to music and the End Of The Road tour, Simmons added: “Literally no other band has ever done what we’ve done.

Kiss
Kiss will perform their final UK tour dates later this year (Kiss/PA)

“But that was not the intent. The intent was just to look inward and put together the band we never saw on stage.”

Kiss – known for their larger-than-life outfits and dramatic black and white make-up – were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Simmons confirmed he will never venture into politics after the End Of The Road tour, telling PA: “Politics can’t afford me. They would hate me because I would tell the truth and I wouldn’t care who I pissed off.”

The band will also perform across Europe with shows in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Sweden, Germany and Norway.

The End Of The Road tour begins on June 3 at Plymouth’s Home Park stadium and continues across the UK. Tickets are available online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Gene Simmons (Katja Ogrin/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented