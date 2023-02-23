Dame Helen Mirren: ‘I was incredibly brave’ on breaking finger in Shazam! sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Helen Mirren: ‘I was incredibly brave’ on breaking finger in Shazam! sequel

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 10.30am
Dame Helen Mirren said she was "incredibly brave" when she broke her finger while filming the second instalment of superhero film series Shazam. (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren said she was “incredibly brave” when she broke her finger while filming the second instalment of superhero film series Shazam. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren said she was “incredibly brave” when she broke her finger while filming the sequel to superhero film Shazam.

The 77-year-old Oscar-winner and Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu both play daughter’s of Atlas, in the upcoming DC Comics film Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Zachary Levi, who starred in Shazam! in 2019, returns as the superhero, whose real name is Billy Batson, as he fights against Greek goddesses Mirren as Hespera and Liu as Kalypso.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton is joined by Helen Mirren, Pedro Pascal and Ariana DeBose (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mirren told The Graham Norton Show: “Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated.

“We are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes.  It was very hot and uncomfortable and, in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘they are trying to kill us’ in all seriousness.”

Mirren said she is not a “big superhero type person” but as the first movie was “sweet and funny” she “happily signed up”.

When asked about her stunts, Mirren said: “I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger.

“I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person.”

Also joining comedian and chat show host Graham Norton, on the BBC show, is The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, and singer songwriter Freya Ridings.

Pascal plays the title role in The Mandalorian – a bounty hunter who keeps his helmet on for most of the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off show.

He was asked about being upstaged by puppet Grogu, a non-human child who has been his travelling companion since the start of the series, which takes place shortly after the fall of the evil empire in 1983’s Star Wars VI: Return Of The Jedi.

Graham Norton Show – London
Pedro Pascal stars in The Mandalorian as the bounty hunter character of the same name who keeps his helmet on for most of the Disney+ Star Wars show. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pascal said: “Yes, absolutely. (Grogu) is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner but does steal every scene.”

Grogu, also known as The Child, has been an internet sensation, described as baby Yoda as he looks similar to the Jedi master from the Star Wars films and can use the power of the The Force.

The upcoming third series sees The Mandalorian, also known as Din Djarin, and Grogu travel together once more after being reunited in 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett.

Asked about meeting fans of the show, Pascal also said: “People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids, but I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice – it is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

Elsewhere, Ridings performs her current single Weekends, live in the studio.

The Graham Norton Show is on Friday at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

3


