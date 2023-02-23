Yungblud says he will provide a mental health safe space for fans on tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yungblud says he will provide a mental health safe space for fans on tour

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 1.12pm
Yungblud has said he will use a runway on his tour to split the crowd for safety reasons. (James Manning/PA)


Yungblud has revealed he will be playing new music on tour along with introducing increased safety measures for fans.

The 25-year-old rock musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, kicked off Yungblud: The World Tour at Cardiff International Arena last Thursday.

As part of his series of gigs throughout the UK, Europe and the US he is offering specialist mental health support for fans attending his concerts.

During the shows, a safe space – which will have qualified councillors, alongside a helpdesk to answer any questions will be available – and an email helpline outside the arenas will provide help.

Yungblud spoke to the PA news agency about additional safety measures he is putting in place to prevent physical harm coming to fans following recent concert deaths.

He said: “We’re basically building our stage like it is at a festival, (we’re) putting a runway down the middle of it, to split the crowd out because I know a lot of people feel unsafe because like my gigs go f****** nuts.”

However, Yungblud added he still wants fans to express themselves while providing additional security.

He added: “I think I want to really set an example because the energy is missing in music, I believe because, as f****** artists, sometimes the responsibility isn’t there.”

Other musicians like US singer Billie Eilish and rapper Travis Scott have stopped performances to make sure fans are safe.

In November 2021, ten people died and thousands more were injured as fans surged toward the stage when Scott headlined the Astrowold music festival in Texas.

Scott said he did not know people were hurt.

In December, two people died as fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at Brixton O2 Academy in south London.

Since the tragedy, Security Industry Authority (SIA) has launched an inquiry, there is a police probe into the incident and in January the venue had its licence suspended for three months while the investigation continues.

Yungblud also spoke about taking a couple of months away from social media and out of the public eye to record his upcoming album.

He said: “I suffer from bad anxiety and panic attacks and if I get up and I feel the air on my face and I smell some coffee and I go on a walk and I literally f****** look the person in the eye and actually see them. I’m a lot happier.”

“But I love being on the internet too because that’s how I communicate with my fan base.”

When asked whether he would play new songs from the album in development, Yungblud said: “I’m going to do what the f*** I want, they deserve it. I’m so sick of the rules like the music industry puts on you, like you don’t f****** matter anymore.

“If I want to play a new song I’ll play it (and) if I’m going to put some out, I’m going to play it.”

He also said he also wants the thousands of fans at his arena gigs to “feel seen” in the crowd.

“We have multiple stunts and multiple kind of immersive experiences throughout the show,” Yungblud added.

Yungblud: The World Tour will be at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday and at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday before heading to European cities.

The tour ends in Kansas City, Missouri in July.


