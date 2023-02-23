Jake Paul: I really love boxing and this is what I was put on earth to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake Paul: I really love boxing and this is what I was put on earth to do

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 9.41pm
Jake Paul says he has no idea how much he is worth (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jake Paul has said boxing is “what I was put on earth to do” ahead of his fight against Tommy Fury.

The 26-year-old former YouTube sensation-turned-boxer is set to fight the Love Island star and brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Paul said: “I really love boxing and this is what I was put on earth to do. I would be doing this regardless of the money.”

Paul, who first found fame on now-defunct video-sharing site Vine with his older brother, Logan, admitted to Morgan: “I love big moments, I love the high stakes.

“And I’m putting it all on the line – the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward.

“Like you said, it’s the UK versus the US. It’s the Furys versus the Pauls and I have to go out there and prove I can beat a professional boxer because that’s been the number one criticism of my career, so far.”

Paul, who later starred in Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, also claimed he has “no idea” how much money he has made from his social media and boxing career.

“It gets to a point where you make so much, you don’t even count it any more. So yeah, I don’t really know,” he said.

He added: “I promise you, Piers Morgan, I have no idea.

“I make money in lump sums, residuals, investments, equity, exits of companies. So the net worth is always going up and down, you are moving with the markets and such.

“I mean it when I say, you stop paying attention at some point.”

When asked by Morgan if he has “any doubt” over whether he will secure a win against 23-year-old Fury, Paul replied: “No, I don’t. I’m confident in my preparation.

“Anything can happen in a boxing match but you work to make those things not happen and he just doesn’t have the power, the capabilities to do anything to be able to defeat me and that’s why I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is because talk is cheap and that’s why I’m putting it all on the line on Sunday night.

“You’re going to see me knock this guy out.”

Fury is the partner of Love Island star, and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague, with whom he recently welcomed his first child, a daughter named Bambi.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs every weekday on TalkTV at 8pm.

