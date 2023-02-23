Kaz Crossley: I will not allow my past define me following Dubai incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaz Crossley: I will not allow my past define me following Dubai incident

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 11.25pm
Kaz Crossley: I will not allow my past define me following Dubai incident (PA)
Former Love Island star Kaz Crossley said she “will not allow my past define me”, as she addressed her recent detention in the United Arab Emirates.

The reality star admitted she had made “a lot of mistakes”, but said she was excited to “step fully into my power” and take control of her life.

The 28-year-old was detained at Abu Dhabi airport while in transit to Thailand earlier this month, and spent several nights in a jail cell, due to a leaked video from 2020 which showed her snorting a white substance in Dubai.

Speaking about the incident in a video posted to Instagram, Krossley said the video had been taken in secret by an ex-boyfriend, who had leaked it “maliciously” online with the intent of “ruining my career”.

“It definitely did do what he intended to do,” she said.

“Not only that, it completely destroyed my mental health. My family was so worried about me. I was not in a good way, being trolled online every day. I’ve had to do a lot of healing.”

Krossley added she had not spoken to any media about the incident despite multiple reports from certain UK media organisations.

She said that two journalists had even tried to pose as her husband in order to get access to the jail and obtain an exclusive story.

Speaking about the original video, Krossley said: “It was a time of my life where I definitely didn’t love myself at all probably, and this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with.”

She added: “I have made mistakes, I’ve made a lot of mistakes. But I will not allow my past to define who I am now, because I’m really truly falling in love with myself and the person that I’m becoming.

“It’s been a crazy, long journey, but I’m surrounding myself now with people who made me feel so seen, so safe.

GRM Gala – London
The reality star was detained at Abu Dhabi airport while in transit to Thailand earlier this month and spent several nights in a jail cell (Ian West/PA)

“I’m just excited to really now just step fully into my power and take control of my life, take responsibility and move forward because I am so blessed to be here.”

Krossley was praised by friends and fans in the comments section of her post, including fellow Love Islanders Zara McDermott and Laura Anderson, who starred in the same series of the show in 2018.

“There is no adult human being on this planet who has not made a single mistake; yet people are so quick to judge and it’s something I’ll never get my head around,” McDermott wrote.

“The press are so quick to write disparaging headlines and I’m so sorry that you had to go through that.

“You have done incredible work with so many children and you have changed lives; we’ve all seen it and you have a wonderful heart!

“One mistake doesn’t define you, it’s the value you add to the world; and that’s a lot.”

Anderson added: “My girl…We also know that honesty is the best policy which has set you free from any mistakes.

“I love you and knowing you these past 5 years has been such a pleasure to see you grow.

“Through thick and thin, shit press and our successes I will support you always.”

Krossley joined series four of the ITV show as a new contestant when the infamous Casa Amor was introduced.

She and fellow contestant Josh Denzel went on to finish in third place in the final behind Anderson and Paul Knops, and Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

