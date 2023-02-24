Rust film company agrees to pay 100,000-dollar fine to health and safety bureau

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rust film company agrees to pay 100,000-dollar fine to health and safety bureau

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.46pm Updated: February 24 2023, 5.34pm
The production company behind the film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of 100,000 US dollars (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
The production company behind the film Rust has agreed to pay a fine of 100,000 US dollars (£83,754) to the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The bureau issued a fine of 136,793 US dollars (£104,810) to the production company last April, the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico.

Under the settlement, which is pending approval, the bureau downgraded its claim from “wilful-serious” to a “serious” violation.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

Melina Spadone, senior counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said: “We are pleased to have entered into an agreement with OHSB, subject to approval, which downgrades the citation and reduces penalties.

“Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honour the life and work of Halyna Hutchins.

“Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”

Producers recently announced that filming would resume in the US state of Montana later this spring.

The co-founders of the Yellowstone Filming Ranch, Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis, offered the venue to Rust Movie Productions, saying that the decision to finish the film had “deeply moved us”.

“We are honoured to play a role in the realisation of (Ms Hutchins’) vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film,” they said in a joint statement.

A number of original crew members will return to the project alongside director Joel Souza, with Bianca Cline reported to be joining in Ms Hutchins’ place as cinematographer.

Alec Baldwin will remain in his starring role and as producer.

On Thursday, Baldwin pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins.

The actor will next face a preliminary hearing at a date yet to be set, which will determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

Baldwin was charged by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s (DA’s) office last month over the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins in October 2021.

Rust incident
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins.(Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

The first of the two charges brought against him can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.

The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death.

The DA recently dropped a firearm enhancement to the charge, which would have made the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

Baldwin’s lawyers had argued that the enhancement was “unlawful” and accused the DA of “extraordinary” media briefings against him.

The actor’s legal team said that after the “legally erroneous” enhancement had been rescinded, their own motion to have the charge dropped was now “moot”.

