Fourth number one album for P!nk puts her at same level as Adele and Beyonce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Fourth number one album for P!nk puts her at same level as Adele and Beyonce

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.02pm
American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to the Official Charts Company (Matt Crossick/PA)
American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to the Official Charts Company (Matt Crossick/PA)

American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to Official Charts.

The 43-year-old singer, who has been bringing rock music energy to pop tunes since the 1990s, is tied since Friday with other female solo artists like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Adele and Beyonce, who are also on four.

Madonna still leads the female pack with 12 chart-topper records to her name including Like A Virgin, Confessions On A Dancefloor and Hard Candy as Sir Paul McCartney is the overall individual record holder with 23 number ones for his solo, The Beatles and Wings albums.

P!nk previously topped the charts with 2008’s Funhouse, 2017’s Beautiful Trauma and 2019’s Hurts 2B Human.

She told Official Charts: “Thank you everyone so, so, so much. I cannot believe it. I really can’t believe it.

“I love you guys, I had a great week with you over there in the UK and I really appreciate you.

“I’m glad that you love this record as much as I do. I can’t believe it, thank you!”

Her ninth studio album, Trustfall sees the pop star embrace country music and Americana while also staying true to her pop rock roots.

Elsewhere in the charts, rock band Inhaler debut their second studio album Cuts & Bruises at number two.

The group – which includes Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson and Ryan McMahon – previously became the first Irish act to top the UK chart in more than 10 years with their debut record It Won’t Always Be Like This in 2021, since The Script’s self-titled debut in 2008.

Official Albums Chart
P!nk previously topped the charts with 2008’s Funhouse, 2017’s Beautiful Trauma and 2019’s Hurts 2B Human (Official Charts/PA)

Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows hit number three with Inhale/Exhale this week while The Highlights from Canadian singer Weeknd places fourth.

Harry’s House – which won a Grammy and an Brit Award for best album and album of the year, this year, respectively, – from former One Direction band member Harry Styles slips three places to number five this week.

In the UK single chart, Miley Cyrus has her sixth consecutive week at number one with Flowers.

The American singer-songwriter, also known as an actress for hit Disney show Hannah Montana, has had the longest-running hit single this year, boasting 7.4 million streams online this week.

TikTok star PinkPantheress’s viral hit Boy’s A Liar reached number two while US singer-songwriter SZA’s Kill Bill places at number three this week.

Sure Thing by American singer Miguel and Calm Down by Nigerian musician Rema come fourth and fifth in the UK chart, respectively, on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to the Official Charts Company (Matt Crossick/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
American musician P!nk has had her fourth UK number one album with Trustfall, according to the Official Charts Company (Matt Crossick/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented