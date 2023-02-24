Rust armourer can keep firearm at home for self defence following court ruling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A US court has allowed Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed to keep a firearm at home for safety purposes, after revealing she had received threats.

The weapons supervisor is charged alongside Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Ms Gutierrez Reed attended her first appearance hearing at a US court on Friday, but did not enter a plea to the charges.

It comes after Baldwin waived his right to the first appearance hearing, and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Gutierrez Reed (centre right) appeared at a virtual hearing on Friday (New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts/PA)

At Friday’s hearing at Santa Fe Magistrates court in New Mexico, the court heard that Gutierrez Reed had received numerous threats and had been forced to file a restraining order against a stalker.

Her lawyer Jason Bowles said authorities had released documents related to the case and failed to redact identifying information that included phone numbers.

“Ms Gutierrez Reed then had numerous threats, phone threats. She had voicemails that were very, very, very bad,” he said.

“She is asking the court just to be able to have for self defence in her home only, not to be able to possess a firearm generally outside of her home.”

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the judge she “adamantly” opposed the request because of Gutierrez-Reed’s “sloppy mishandling of firearms and guns” on the set.

She suggested Gutierrez-Reed could either move or keep a bat or pepper spray in her house instead.

Mr Bowles said he disagreed with the DA’s remarks, saying “There is no allegation that she is a danger to anyone having a firearm within her home.

“It’s for self-protection because of actions that the state took in releasing private information.

“That is the reason for that request.”

Both Gutierrez Reed and Baldwin will next appear for a preliminary hearing, where it it will be determined whether or not the case will proceed to trial.