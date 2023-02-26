Jayne Torvill reveals injury during Dancing On Ice props week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jayne Torvill reveals injury during Dancing On Ice props week

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 7.28pm
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during a photo call for Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jayne Torvill has revealed she has sustained an ice skating injury.

The 65-year-old professional skater and Dancing On Ice judge donned a green sequined sling to match her green dress during props week on the ITV show.

Ahead of the celebrity ice skating performances, Torvill was asked about her sling by host Phillip Schofield, and said: “Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I’ve ruptured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery.”

To which Schofield, 60, asked: “But you’ll be OK?”

Torvill replied: “I’ll be fine and we’ll be back on the ice soon.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher secured her highest score of the series as she took to the ice for the first performance of the evening.

Dressed as an air hostess, the 25-year-old actress gave an eye-catching performance using an airport trolley as her prop.

After Gallagher was awarded a score of 33 points, judge Christopher Dean said: “Good golly, Miss Mollie, you sure know how to trolley.”

Oti Mabuse added: “For the first time I really felt like you felt at home on the ice.”

Actress Carley Stenson also impressed the judging panel, despite having a difficult week after her partner Mark Hanretty was struck down with illness, causing him to miss the majority of their training sessions.

The 40-year-old actress delivered a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, with her and Hanretty dressed in striking black and red outfits.

In keeping with props week, Stenson incorporated a red feather boa into her routine.

Following her performance, the judges awarded Stenson a score of 34.5.

Mabuse commented: “That was so sultry Carley… That was so classy and so beautiful, well done, you should be so proud of your performance.”

Ashley Banjo added: “I loved the way you used a prop creatively the whole way through.”

Drag queen The Vivienne earned a score of 35.5 for their car racing themed performance.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner incorporated a chequered flag into their performance with professional partner Colin Grafton.

The Vivienne said the performance “paid homage to Mother Ru”, referencing the open credits to the drag race competition programme, which sees drag queen RuPaul dressed in a racing suit and waving a chequered flag.

Following the upbeat performance to Pump It by Black Eyed Peas, Banjo said: “Of course you make a flag look glam! It looked incredible.”

Torvill added: “As always I loved the skating, I loved the speed you had over the ice… It was nice to see a couple of new lifts in there as well.”

Dancing On Ice airs on Saturday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

