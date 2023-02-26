Jayne Torvill reveals injury during Dancing On Ice props week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jayne Torvill has revealed she has sustained an ice skating injury.

The 65-year-old professional skater and Dancing On Ice judge donned a green sequined sling to match her green dress during props week on the ITV show.

Ahead of the celebrity ice skating performances, Torvill was asked about her sling by host Phillip Schofield, and said: “Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I’ve ruptured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery.”

To which Schofield, 60, asked: “But you’ll be OK?”

Torvill replied: “I’ll be fine and we’ll be back on the ice soon.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher secured her highest score of the series as she took to the ice for the first performance of the evening.

Pack your bags @molgallagher11_ & @slongchambon because you are flying onto the leader board with a score of 33 points 🧳 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/uRXZ5LKnnf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 26, 2023

Dressed as an air hostess, the 25-year-old actress gave an eye-catching performance using an airport trolley as her prop.

After Gallagher was awarded a score of 33 points, judge Christopher Dean said: “Good golly, Miss Mollie, you sure know how to trolley.”

Oti Mabuse added: “For the first time I really felt like you felt at home on the ice.”

Actress Carley Stenson also impressed the judging panel, despite having a difficult week after her partner Mark Hanretty was struck down with illness, causing him to miss the majority of their training sessions.

The 40-year-old actress delivered a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, with her and Hanretty dressed in striking black and red outfits.

Check the ice just in case it’s melted, either we have got a fever or that was hot 🤒 @carleystenson & @Mark_Hanretty scored 34.5 points #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/57Yaqp93RW — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 26, 2023

In keeping with props week, Stenson incorporated a red feather boa into her routine.

Following her performance, the judges awarded Stenson a score of 34.5.

Mabuse commented: “That was so sultry Carley… That was so classy and so beautiful, well done, you should be so proud of your performance.”

Ashley Banjo added: “I loved the way you used a prop creatively the whole way through.”

Wow! @THEVIVIENNEUK and @ColinGrafton must be feeling pumped after that 🏁 They scored 35.5 points this week #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2XycAeYh3e — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 26, 2023

Drag queen The Vivienne earned a score of 35.5 for their car racing themed performance.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner incorporated a chequered flag into their performance with professional partner Colin Grafton.

The Vivienne said the performance “paid homage to Mother Ru”, referencing the open credits to the drag race competition programme, which sees drag queen RuPaul dressed in a racing suit and waving a chequered flag.

Following the upbeat performance to Pump It by Black Eyed Peas, Banjo said: “Of course you make a flag look glam! It looked incredible.”

Torvill added: “As always I loved the skating, I loved the speed you had over the ice… It was nice to see a couple of new lifts in there as well.”

Dancing On Ice airs on Saturday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.