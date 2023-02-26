Sixth celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice after props week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sixth celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice after props week

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 8.40pm
Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV)
Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV)

Carley Stenson has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

The judging panel unanimously decided to send the 40-year-old actress home after she faced Siva Kaneswaran in the skate-off.

After discovering her fate, Stenson grew tearful and said: “It just got harder… I’ve really enjoyed it, this is all a bit of a blur right now, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Explaining his decision, judge Ashley Banjo commented: “For me it’s about the skate-off, it’s about the drama, it’s about the execution and I think one of you had a stronger week this week and so the couple I’m going to save is Siva and Klabera.”

While Christopher Dean said: “The skate-off is always about the do or die, and tonight there were some mistakes, so I’m saving Siva.”

Earlier in the evening, Stenson gave a dramatic performance to Fever by Beyonce, using a red feather boa as her prop.

The Wanted star Kaneswaran, 34, narrowly secured his place in next Saturday’s semi-final after delivering an impressive performance to Tomorrow by Marisha Wallace.

After taking to the ice in a rowing boat and using an oar as his prop, Kaneswaran secured a score of 34 – his highest of the series so far.

Elsewhere on the rink, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher also secured her highest score.

Dressed as an air hostess, the 25-year-old actress gave an eye-catching performance using an airport trolley as her prop and was awarded a score of 33 points.

Dean, 64, said: “Good golly, Miss Mollie, you sure know how to trolley.”

Drag queen The Vivienne secured a score of 35.5 for their car racing themed performance.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner incorporated a chequered flag into their routine with professional partner Colin Grafton.

The Vivienne said the performance “paid homage to Mother Ru,” referencing the opening credits to the drag race competition programme, which sees drag queen RuPaul dressed in a racing suit and waving a chequered flag.

Following the upbeat performance to Pump It by Black Eyed Peas, Banjo, 34, said: “Of course you make a flag look glam! It looked incredible.”

Props week concluded with Nile Wilson sitting at the top of the leader board after he secured a score of 37.5 – the highest of the series so far.

Dressed in pyjamas, the Olympic gymnast, 27, incorporated a double bed into his skating routine with his professional partner Olivia Smart.

Following the performance, Dean said: “The quality, the story, everything just came together, and I had to give you 9.5.”

While Banjo joked: “You know you’re getting to the business end of the competition when you’re the bad guy for giving a nine.”

Joey Essex also managed to impress the judging panel with his surf-themed performance, earning a score of 36.5

The 32-year-old reality star flew across the ice on a surfboard as he performed to Cake By The Ocean by DNCE with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

Of the routine, Essex said: “We literally just had the best time of our lives.”

Earlier in the episode, judge Jayne Torvill revealed she has sustained an ice skating injury.

The 65-year-old professional ice skater donned a green sequined sling to match her green dress.

Torvill was asked about her sling by host Phillip Schofield, and said: “Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I’ve ruptured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery.”

To which Schofield, 60, asked: “But you’ll be okay?”

Torvill replied: “I’ll be fine and we’ll be back on the ice soon.”

During the live show Schofield also revealed that there will be a double elimination during next week’s semi-final.

The five remaining celebrities will have to skate twice – once with their professional partner and once on their own.

The semi-final, which will be broadcast live on March 5, will also feature a performance from singer Zara Larsson.

Dancing On Ice airs on Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

