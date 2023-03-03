Flowers becomes longest-running female solo number one since Adele’s Easy On Me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Flowers becomes longest-running female solo number one since Adele’s Easy On Me

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 6.01pm
Miley Cyrus (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Miley Cyrus (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Miley Cyrus’s latest single, Flowers, has become the longest-running female solo number one since Adele’s Easy On Me, according to the Official Charts Company.

The track, which was released on January 13, has secured its seventh week at the top spot on the official UK singles chart.

Flowers is Cyrus’s lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, and her third UK number one.

The track is now the longest-running number one from a female solo artist since Adele’s Easy on Me, which spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Charts between 2021 and 2022.

The 30-year-old pop sensation, who found widespread fame starring in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, previously topped the UK singles chart with We Can’t Stop in 2013 and Wrecking Ball in the same year.

Elsewhere on the official singles chart, Boy’s A Liar by PinkPantheress has retained its number two spot.

Die For You by The Weeknd has entered the top 10 for the first time since its original release in 2016, thanks to renewed popularity online and the issuing of a new remix featuring Ariana Grande.

The track, which sits at number four, is the artist’s – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – 14th top 10 hit in the UK.

At number seven is Lizzy McAlpine’s first UK top 10 single Ceilings, while just outside the top 10, Libianca’s People has climbed two places to number 11.

The first single, Heaven, from Niall Horan’s upcoming third solo album The Show, has also crept closer to the top 10, currently sitting at number 16.

Over on the official album charts, Gorillaz have scored their second UK number one album with Cracker Island.

The virtual band’s latest LP has become their first chart-topper in 17 years, having last reached number one with Demon Days in 2005, according to the Official Charts Company.

The rock group was formed in 1998 by Blur’s Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, and consists of 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle and Russell Hobbs.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company following the news, Murdoc Niccals said: “Never in doubt, really. Not only was this foretold in the prophecies, we have the greatest fans in the cosmos.

“Plus, an army of Cracker Island crack teams all over the world doing their bit for the cause.

“It really does take a global village to raise a number one smash hit album. Praise be to every single one of you.”

Cracker Island has also topped the official vinyl albums chart.

Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has reached number three with her debut album Good Riddance, while Adam Lambert has achieved a solo-career best with his fifth studio album High Drama, which sits at number five.

Lambert, 41, previously enjoyed solo top 40 success with his 2009 debut For Your Entertainment, his 2012 release Trespassing and 2015 LP The Original High.

Elsewhere, Obey Robots – a duo consisting of Laura Kidd, of Penfriend and She Makes War, and Ned’s Atomic Dustbin’s Gareth ‘Rat’ Pring – have achieved their first top 20 album with One In A Thousand securing a spot at number 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
20
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Miley Cyrus (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented