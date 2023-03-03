Babatunde Aleshe says Matt Hancock is no longer in I’m A Celebrity group chat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Babatunde Aleshe says Matt Hancock is no longer in I’m A Celebrity group chat

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 9.01pm
Matt Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Hancock (Aaron Chown/PA)

Babatunde Aleshe has said Matt Hancock is no longer a member of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! group chat with his former campmates.

Comedian Aleshe, 36, and the former health secretary, 44, were contestants on the hit ITV reality show in 2022.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show about whether Hancock is still part of the series 22 contestants WhatsApp group, Aleshe said: “I checked today and he’s not in the group anymore.

Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 contestants (ITV)

“I don’t know if he’s been kicked out or if he left of his own accord.”

Aleshe also spoke about his experience of living in camp with Hancock, saying: “I won’t lie, it was tough but I tried to make good out of a bad situation.

“You’re in here, I’ve got to be your teammate and he came in flying, winning trials.

“But at the end of the day, I do believe in second chances and I was just like let me at least try to be the nice person.”

The MP for West Suffolk surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final of the ITV reality show in November last year.

He came third, behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner following a public vote.

During his time in the jungle, he was voted to complete a host of Bushtucker Trials and received grillings over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by fellow contestants including Culture Club frontman Boy George and Loose Woman Charlene White.

Following his 18-day stint on the show, which saw him earn a reported £400,000 fee, Hancock revealed he would not stand in the next general election.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 21:40 on ITV1 and ITVX.

