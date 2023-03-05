Robert Webb says heart surgery ‘provided gap in the domino topple’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Webb says heart surgery ‘provided gap in the domino topple’

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 12.03am
Robert Webb (BBC/PA)
Robert Webb (BBC/PA)

Robert Webb has described his heart surgery as a “gift” as it forced him to think about his health and put himself first.

The actor and comedian, 50, is best known for appearing alongside David Mitchell in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, where he plays unemployed musician Jez, and in sketch show That Mitchell And Webb Look.

In 2019, he had a routine medical check during filming for the second series of his Channel 4 sitcom Back, alongside Mitchell, which revealed he had a congenital heart defect.

The 2007 Television BAFTA Awards – Press Room – London Palladium
David Mitchell and Robert Webb with the award for Best Comedy Programme for That Mitchell And Webb Look in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

He told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: “There were symptoms but I was too much of an idiot to notice. At the time I was drinking and smoking quite heavily. I was 47 and I thought this is just what it feels like to be 47 when you still treat your body like a skip.

“So I’d get out of breath walking up hills, but I thought, that’s just what happens. Then I went for this medical and the doctor put his stethoscope on my heart and pulled this alarming face.

“He said ‘What are you doing about the heart murmur?’ and I said ‘What heart murmur?’. I had a cardiologist saying, ‘You’re not going to have a heart attack in the next fortnight but in the next two or four months, this heart will fail’.”

Webb, who married Abigail Burdess in 2006 and has two daughters, described that period of his life as a “rollercoaster”.

He said: “The scary bit was having the echo, you’re facing the wall and someone’s basically giving you this heart ultrasound and then the consultant came in, and then you hear the consultant going, ‘Oh, right, that is severe’.

“It was quite instructive actually because my thoughts more or less in this order went, Abby, the children, the rest of my family, my friends. That was what I was thinking about.

“I wasn’t thinking about work or money or fame or concerns about status or where I fit in in the great Lego cathedral of British comedy. It was about love.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Robert Webb was forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 due to “ill health” (BBC/PA)

Webb described the operation as a “complete success” as he has normal heart function and a normal life expectancy.

He added: “It was just such a gift in so many ways. I came out of hospital and finally I was on my own side.

“It was like these internal organs, these are my guys, I need to look after them. I’d been trying to stop smoking for 10 years and I knew that my drinking was now out of control.

“This provided a gap in the domino topple, these seven days in hospital, and when I came out, I would have to have gone to quite some trouble to start again.

“I don’t think about cigarettes from week to week and I don’t think about drinking very often.”

In 2021, Webb was forced to withdraw from competing on Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health after he had “begun to feel symptoms” while training for the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

He was partnered with Dianne Buswell and had completed a tango, a cha cha and a quickstep on the show.

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.

