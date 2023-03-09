Dame Judi Dench dons ‘very clever’ red nose for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Judi Dench dons ‘very clever’ red nose for Comic Relief

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 12.02am
Dame Judi Dench supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the new nose (Comic Relief/PA)
Dame Judi Dench supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the new nose (Comic Relief/PA)

Dame Judi Dench and Courteney Cox are among the famous faces sporting the new uniquely designed red nose for Red Nose Day 2023 in aid of Comic Relief.

The new nose, designed by former Apple guru Sir Jony Ive and made almost entirely from plant-based materials, was unveiled last month.

Ahead of Red Nose Day on March 17, Dame Judi said: “I find Red Nose Day to be such an important time of year – it’s a time for us all to come together and truly make a difference.

Courteney Cox wearing the new nose for Red Nose Day in aid of Comic Relief (Comic Relief/PA)

“What better way to join in with one of these wonderful new Red Noses.

“They are beautiful, very clever little things, and quite fun to try on.”

The new nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent that springs into a honeycomb paper sphere when opened.

Dermot O’Leary, AJ Odudu, Graham Norton, Lulu, Jamie Dornan and Jonathan Ross also tried on the nose developed by Sir Jony, the chief design officer of Apple Inc from 1997 until 2019.

O’Leary said: “The Red Nose is pretty epic this year, and of course it would be when you’ve got the designer of the actual iPhone, Sir Jony Ive, working his magic.

Jamie Dornan with the new nose (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

“It’s a joy to behold and a joy to be supporting Red Nose Day again. I just can’t say no to them.

“I’m also involved in something for the night of TV. I’ve been sworn to secrecy for now, but I am super excited for people to hear about it soon.”

Comic Relief was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Money raised from the Red Nose Day appeal will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

Red Nose Day will see Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

The event will air live from Salford’s MediaCity and see a variety of sketches, musical performances and surprises.

