Dame Judi Dench dons ‘very clever’ red nose for Comic Relief

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dame Judi Dench and Courteney Cox are among the famous faces sporting the new uniquely designed red nose for Red Nose Day 2023 in aid of Comic Relief.

The new nose, designed by former Apple guru Sir Jony Ive and made almost entirely from plant-based materials, was unveiled last month.

Ahead of Red Nose Day on March 17, Dame Judi said: “I find Red Nose Day to be such an important time of year – it’s a time for us all to come together and truly make a difference.

Courteney Cox wearing the new nose for Red Nose Day in aid of Comic Relief (Comic Relief/PA)

“What better way to join in with one of these wonderful new Red Noses.

“They are beautiful, very clever little things, and quite fun to try on.”

The new nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent that springs into a honeycomb paper sphere when opened.

Dermot O’Leary, AJ Odudu, Graham Norton, Lulu, Jamie Dornan and Jonathan Ross also tried on the nose developed by Sir Jony, the chief design officer of Apple Inc from 1997 until 2019.

O’Leary said: “The Red Nose is pretty epic this year, and of course it would be when you’ve got the designer of the actual iPhone, Sir Jony Ive, working his magic.

Jamie Dornan with the new nose (Jake Turney/Comic Relief/PA)

“It’s a joy to behold and a joy to be supporting Red Nose Day again. I just can’t say no to them.

“I’m also involved in something for the night of TV. I’ve been sworn to secrecy for now, but I am super excited for people to hear about it soon.”

Comic Relief was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

Money raised from the Red Nose Day appeal will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

Red Nose Day will see Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

The event will air live from Salford’s MediaCity and see a variety of sketches, musical performances and surprises.