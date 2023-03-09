‘More to be done’ getting women artists on festival line-ups, says organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘More to be done’ getting women artists on festival line-ups, says organiser

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.47pm Updated: March 9 2023, 2.08pm
Black Deer Festival is run predominantly by women (Caitlin Mogridge /Black Deer/PA)
Black Deer Festival is run predominantly by women (Caitlin Mogridge /Black Deer/PA)

An organiser for Black Deer Festival has said women artists often have “more on their plate” and feels it is down to everyone, from fans to promoters, to improve gender diversity in line-ups.

On this year’s bill for the independent music event, which celebrates Americana music, nearly 70% of the acts will have female representation, with Grammy-winning American blues musician Bonnie Raitt, Colorado folk and rhythms band Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats and rock band The Pretenders headlining.

A number of festivals, including Glastonbury, have faced criticism recently for having predominantly male headliners.

Reflecting on what needs to be done to improve gender diversity in line-ups, the lead festival booker for Black Deer, Bev Burton, told the PA news agency: “I think it’s down to everybody that is involved in that process. From the artists themselves deciding to become artists.

“One year, we were looking at a massive range of great female artists and two of the artists we went after were going to be heavily pregnant around the dates of our festivals.

“When we’re working with great female artists, there just seems to be a lot more on their plate.

“But I think it’s for everybody to be part of this, for the fans to be listening and supporting female artists, for the promoters at grassroots level to be promoting female artists. So it’s all along the conveyor of that artist’s career.”

There was a backlash last week after Glastonbury announced its bill, featuring all-male headliners.

The festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis told the Guardian they had struggled to secure female headliners due to an industry “pipeline” problem but noted that the rest of the partial line-up had a more even gender split.

Burton said she understood why festival-goers wanted to see better diversity among line-ups but that there were many obstacles which could prevent that.

“I get, as a consumer, it’s something that you do want. I want as many different humans represented in front of the microphone and behind as well, but it’s very hard when you have so many different factors from routing to fees”, she explained.

“One year when I was booking a lot of my festivals, it just seemed like it was white-man-with-guitar year because no matter which agent you were talking to, all that was available was white man with guitar.

“I think we are moving in the right direction as an industry but a lot more needs to be done.”

Black Deer Festival will take place at Eridge Park, Kent, in June (Caitlin Mogridge/Black Deer/PA)

Launched in 2018 by Deborah Shilling and Gill Tee, Black Deer festival is run predominantly by women.

Burton said they had received positive feedback from managers and artists for this, adding: “I’m not saying that women are more organised than men at all but I think sometimes it can make a difference, especially if there is an issue, there isn’t going to be that confrontation.

“So I think it’s just having that environment when people come on the site, it’s a nice atmosphere.”

But Shilling did recall that the process of establishing the festival in a male-heavy industry was not easy.

“It’s such hard work putting on a music festival, it really is relentless”, she told PA.

“I’m a mum, I have two sons and a partner and I can honestly tell you that I’ve missed so much of them for the last five years doing this festival and I’m constantly berating myself for that.”

Black Deer Festival launched in 2018 (Caitlin Mogridge/Black Deer/PA)

She added: “It was relatively groundbreaking for us in a male-dominated industry to begin our own festival.

“When Gill Tee and I first had the vision to set up Black Deer, we found ourselves across the table from men every single time when we were out trying to raise money to put the festival on.

“We had this vision of this beautiful community of kindness and this amazing experience that we wanted to offer our customers, to feel safe and just to have a really great time.

“And we’ve often found ourselves considering our dialogue when we were talking to our investors because it’s not necessarily those things that you want to be saying in a business setting.

“Those are the challenges I suppose in some ways but here we are, we’re multi-award winning so we’ve done something right.”

The 2022 festival saw Wilco, Van Morrison and The Waterboys take to the stage.

Black Deer Festival will take place at Eridge Park, Kent, on June 16 to 18 2023.

