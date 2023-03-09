Joey Essex: My late mother would have been proud to see me in the DOI final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joey Essex: My late mother would have been proud to see me in the DOI final

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 9.01pm
Joey Essex (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Joey Essex (Jonathan Brady/PA)

TV personality Joey Essex said his mother, who died when he was a child, would have been “proud” and “loved” to have seen him in the final of Dancing On Ice.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, will face competition from Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and drag queen The Vivienne when the ITV show draws to a close on Sunday.

When asked what his mother Tina would make of him doing well on the show, Essex said: “I feel like she would be very proud.

“She 100% would be very proud of me and she would have loved to have been there in the audience.”

Essex’s mother took her own life when he was 10 years old and he has since spoken publicly about his loss in the BBC documentary, Joey Essex: Grief and Me.

The reality star added that performing with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer to High by Lighthouse Family in memory of his mother last week was “extremely difficult” due to the “flooding of emotions”.

He said: “It still is very painful, It’s very raw and I don’t think I’ll ever fully properly get over that situation, I’ve definitely let go of something and released a lot of pressure after my documentary.”

Last week Essex was saved by the judges, who chose to send home Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran after the skate-off.

He continued: “So, for me, it was like another little lesson to be like, ‘we can do this, and you’ve got what it takes to win’. So in my eyes, it was a blessing.”

On getting ready for the grand final, Essex said the training has left him in “the most pain I’ve had so far throughout the journey”.

At the weekend, he will need to score higher than Wilson, 27, who has had the most points in the skating series so far after gaining a perfect score last Sunday, and has never found himself in the skate-off.

When asked how it feels to be the frontrunner, Wilson said skating well is about “the process, not the results”.

He added: “This is very new to me but I quite like it, I don’t feel pressure.

“I just think all we can do is go out there every week and skate the best we can.”

Wilson said his “body awareness” and “courage” from being an athlete might have helped him “accelerate” his progress in the skating world.

Meanwhile, the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK The Vivienne, whose real name is James Williams, said to get to the final with an Olympic gymnast is a “huge achievement”.

They added that Essex has “surprised everyone” as “probably people thought” they and reality star would be out first.

The 30-year-old Welsh drag queen also said: “So to be able to prove people wrong at every corner and people saying ‘we weren’t even (going to) be able to do one lift’.

“We’ve done about nine different lifts, and spinning lifts, rotational lifts and all this crazy stuff.”

The Dancing on Ice final will air on March 12 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

