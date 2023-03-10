From Cate Blanchett to Paul Mescal: The fashion of the 2023 Oscar nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Cate Blanchett to Paul Mescal: The fashion of the 2023 Oscar nominees

By Press Association
March 10 2023
(L-R) Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
The 95th Academy Awards will kick off with a glittering red carpet and some of Hollywood’s most fashionable people are nominated.

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal have shown off their style on the awards show circuit so far this season.

Here is a look back at their outfits from the Baftas, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards and more.

– Cate Blanchett

Nominated for her role in Todd Field’s film Tar, Blanchett’s fashion during awards season has had a meaningful message behind it.

Working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses Julia Roberts and Viola Davis, Blanchett’s outfits have put sustainability at the forefront.

Cate Blanchett attending the 43rd London Critics' Circle Film Awards
Cate Blanchett at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

At the Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London on February 5, Blanchett wore a tailored black suit with sculptural electric blue arms by Alexander McQueen.

The actress has recently made a habit of rewearing outfits for environmental reasons – she first wore the custom-made suit to a premiere in 2019.

Cate Blanchett at the Baftas
Cate Blanchett at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

For the EE Bafta Film Awards on February 19 – where Blanchett took home the award for best actress – she wore a reworked version of a black Maison Margiela gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars.

John Galliano designed the original dress, and was also responsible for the new iteration – adding padding to the shoulders for a more dramatic silhouette.

Blanchett continued this ethos throughout her awards show outfits – including the Giorgio Armani dress worn to the Sag Awards, which was made with repurposed lace left over from another dress.

– Michelle Yeoh

If Yeoh takes home the best actress gong on Sunday, she will be the first South Asian actor to win in that category.

While Yeoh’s style can be described as classic and glamorous, she is not afraid to take risks on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeohat the London Critics' Circle Film Awards
Michelle Yeoh at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Highlights from this awards season include a gauzy, see-through black trench coat-style gown by Alexander McQueen, worn to the Critics’ Circle Film Awards, and an experimental black gown with gold detailing by Schiaparelli to the Sag Awards.

Michelle Yeoh at the Baftas
Michelle Yeoh at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Yeoh went down the non-traditional route for the Baftas. Instead of a typical gown, she wore a blush-coloured Dior suit with caped sleeves.

– Paul Mescal

Nominated in the best actor category for his role in Aftersun, Mescal has been making waves on the red carpet.

Paul Mescal at the Baftas
Paul Mescal at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

While he is no stranger to a classic black tuxedo – as seen in a double-breasted black Gucci suit at the Baftas, paired with a 1930s Cartier brooch – he also has a more experimental side to his style.

He wore a cutting-edge slouchy Vivienne Westwood suit with a nautical-inspired striped Acne shirt to the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours event.

While he donned a long black Simone Rocha jacket to the Sag awards, complete with pearl and jewel detailing.

Paul Mescal at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours event
Paul Mescal at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours event (Suzan Moore/PA)

– Austin Butler

Nominated for best actor for his role in Elvis, Butler channels old Hollywood heartthrobs like James Dean on the red carpet.

Austin Butler attending the Bafta Nominees' Party
Austin Butler at the Bafta Nominees’ Party (Ian West/PA)

His suits are often slightly oversized, yet still perfectly tailored – like the pinstriped Tom Ford ensemble he wore to the Bafta Nominees’ Party.

– Kerry Condon

Condon’s red carpet aesthetic is all about understated elegance.

Nominated for best supporting actress in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Condon’s Baftas outfit is a prime example of this.

Kerry Condon at the Baftas
Kerry Condon at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

She wore a shimmering Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a bejewelled strapless bodice, accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels on the red carpet.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I really love it when simplicity is a little elevated… The way that the dress is cut really reminds me of Nineties fashion – especially at the back, which is so beautiful – so there’s a nostalgic aspect to it.

“It’s very ladylike and reminds me of something you’d see at the Oscars back in the day, which I would have seen when growing up.”

– Angela Bassett

Nominated for supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett’s aesthetic embodies exuberant opulence.

Angela Bassett at the Baftas
Angela Bassett at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

To the Baftas she wore a bright lilac gown by Pamella Roland, with statement balloon sleeves.