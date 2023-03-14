More than a million viewers tune in to see latest Love Island finale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The winter finale of Love Island saw more than a million viewers tune in, ITV has said.

An average of 1.1 million watched the ITV2 reality dating show on Monday night to see Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan claim the £50,000 prize money, according to overnight figures from the broadcaster.

The last time islanders also headed to a villa in South Africa for the February 2020 winter series of the show, before the pandemic, a total of 2.4 million viewers tuned in to see singer Paige Turley and footballer Finley Tapp win on a Sunday.

Last year, when the summer series was set in Mallorca, Spain, an average of 2.9 million viewers watched Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti win the show on a Monday night.

Science and PE teacher Fagan, who plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC, and social worker Harrinanan saw their relationship begin in Casa Amor before capturing viewers’ hearts with 44% of the public voting for them to take the win.

They beat fellow couples Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, on 30% of the votes, and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, on 24% of the votes, who finished in second and third place respectively.

Placing fourth was Tanya Mahenga and Shaq Muhammad, who received 2% of the public votes.

Earlier this month, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo told a press call he was “very happy” with the viewing figures for this year’s series given increased competition on the TV schedule during the winter.

Lygo added: “It’s still this extraordinary phenomenon that is getting nearly three million viewers every night at nine o’clock, and many of them young.”

ITV said 1.3 million viewers across all devices watched the 2023 finale on average.

Maya Jama hosted Love Island for the first time this year after replacing Laura Whitmore.

The reality show is set to return for a summer 2023 series.