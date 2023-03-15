Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min star in new Burberry images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min star in new Burberry images

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 2.18pm
Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)
Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

Model Georgia May Jagger and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-min have appeared in the latest campaign images for fashion brand Burberry.

Jagger, daughter of The Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall – appears in a black and white photograph, wearing one of Burberry’s classic pieces, a trench coat.

Georgia May Jagger
Model Georgia May Jagger features in the new Burberry campaign (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

South Korean footballer Son is pictured in the back of a London bus, wearing a simple black jacket and a shirt with Burberry’s signature nova check print.

Son Heung-min
Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-min (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

Son was first announced as an ambassador for the brand in June 2022, and is part of a growing trend of fashion houses collaborating with footballers.

Last year, Manchester City player Jack Grealish was announced as the new face of Gucci, and Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe has been working with Dior since 2021.

Jagger and Son feature in the campaign – shot by film director Tyrone Lebon – along with pictures of a corgi and a rosebush.

A corgi also features in the campaign
A corgi also features in the Burberry campaign (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

It comes as part of creative director Daniel Lee’s new tenure at the British brand.

Bradford-born Lee took over from Italian designer Riccardo Tisci last September, and presented his first collection at London Fashion Week in February.

A model on the catwalk for Burberry's AW23 collection
A model on the catwalk for Burberry’s AW23 collection (Jeff Moore/PA)

The clothes were a move away from the designs Tisci favoured, with Lee presenting a more punk-inspired aesthetic.

The new images are part of an ongoing campaign Lee debuted in early February, just before showing the autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Famous faces in the campaign included England footballer Raheem Sterling, Mercury Prize-winning musician Skepta and English actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave.