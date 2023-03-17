Idris Elba and Luke Evans sport flat caps on final day of Cheltenham Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Idris Elba and Luke Evans sport flat caps on final day of Cheltenham Festival

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 4.11pm
Idris Elba (second left) watches from a balcony, behind Luke Evans and Fran Tomas on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)
Idris Elba (second left) watches from a balcony, behind Luke Evans and Fran Tomas on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Film stars Idris Elba and Luke Evans were among the famous faces spotted on the final day at the Cheltenham Festival.

The pair were seen laughing and joking dressed up to brave the chilly temperatures as they watched from a balcony on the final day of the four-day annual event.

British actor Elba, who recently reprised his role of Luther for the new Netflix film titled Luther: The Fallen Sun, was seen donning a grey shirt and black tie with a navy jacket paired with black sunglasses and a grey flat cap.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 – Gold Cup Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Idris Elba speaks to Luke Evans on a balcony on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, Welsh singer and actor Evans – who has had a notable career in film, TV and music from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast to starring in ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders – opted for a black role neck for the festival.

He paired the outfit with a long tartan navy and green jacket and a matching flat cap.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 – Gold Cup Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Mike Tindall and James Nesbitt ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Other celebrities included Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt. The Northern Ireland-born actor was seen sporting a light blue shirt, red tie and a long brown tweed jacket with what appeared to be burgundy velvet trousers.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 – Gold Cup Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall ahead of day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tweed was also the preferred style for former rugby player Mike Tindall, who came fourth on the most recent ITV series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, wearing a full three-piece tweed suit with a navy tie.

Tindall was spotted at the racecourse with his wife, Olympic equestrian and the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, who added a pop of colour to her navy look.

