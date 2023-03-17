Tom Hiddleston rehearses for Ukraine charity poetry reading at National Theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Hiddleston has been rehearsing the poetry reading he will perform at the National Theatre in an effort to raise money for Ukraine.

The Loki actor is set to headline the star-studded line-up which also features Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, to raise funds for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British actors will read poetry from Allie Esiri’s Poetry For Every Day Of The Year collections on the Olivier stage on Friday evening.

Asa Butterfield at rehearsals for a Poetry For Every Day Of The Year event at the National Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)

Gangs Of London star Sope Dirisu, King Lear actress Kate Fleetwood and Ukrainian actor Daria Plahtiy from Battle For Sevastopol complete the line-up.

Illustrator Chris Riddell will also complete live drawing on stage throughout the event.

Poetry advocate and curator of the event Esiri will lead the evening of poetry which will journey through the calendar year, reflecting the changing seasons and linking to events on key dates during the year.

Sope Dirisu at rehearsals for a Poetry For Every Day Of The Year event at the National Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)

Esiri previously said of the event: “Poetry can stop and make us think and feel, about love, loss, hope – and our shared experiences as humans.

“That is the aim of this Poetry For Every Day Of The Year event which I am honoured to host: to reach out in solidarity to the brave people of Ukraine through the beauty of words, brought to life on stage at our beloved National Theatre by an extraordinary cast of actors.

Allie Esiri and Tom Hiddleston (Ian West/PA)

“My hope is that the evening will be filled with as much laughter as tears, and that you will leave full of hope for the people of this war-torn nation.

“In return, we ask that you donate as generously as you can to the Ukraine appeal so that, in some small way at least, our words may become actions in the fight against oppression.”