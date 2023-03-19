Victoria Beckham keeps her children grounded, says husband David on Mother’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Beckham has said his wife keeps his children “grounded” and “showers them with love every single minute of every day”.

The former England footballer, 47, shares four children with fashion designer and ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, including Romeo, Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz.

On Mother’s Day, David wrote on Instagram: “Today we celebrate our Mum’s growing up I couldn’t have wished to have more support and more love in my life than my mums x

“Then I meet a woman that not only is strong and driven but who is the most amazing mum to our children who inspires them, keeps them grounded and the most important thing showers them with love every single minute of every day x

“Thank you for everything you do for me & our beautiful babies we love you.”

Victoria replied, writing she “loved” him “so much” following their more than 20 years of marriage as she shared an image celebrating her mother, Jackie Adams, and mother-in-law, Sandra.

Her children: including Romeo, 20, who is a footballer; and Cruz, 18, also posted pictures of them with their mother on Instagram on Sunday while wishing her a happy day.

Other celebrities paying tribute to their mothers include The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, This Morning host Holly Willoughby, Hollyoaks soap star Gemma Atkinson, TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Sir Paul, 80, shared a picture of his mother on Instagram saying: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of us. Where would we be without them?”

Posting a photo alongside her mother, 42-year-old presenter Willoughby wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day beautiful Mumma … Always there for us in every way … Couldn’t be more blessed … Love you.”

Radio DJ and former model Gemma Atkinson, 38, thanked her “amazing friend” and mother in a series of Instagram stories for being the “best nana” to her daughter Nina.

Along with her partner, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez, 32, she announced in January that they are going to have their second child.

Marquez, 32, also wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best one!! Like Mia says… We lovee (sic) you for hundreds of years.”

In another Instagram post, Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her mother, writing: “Dearest Mam, on this day, and everyday, you inspire me and love me for everything I am and everything I am not.

“Could there possibly be enough days to thank you? You are my Queen. I love you Mam.”

Zeta-Jones, who shares two children: Dylan, 22, and 19-year-old Carys, with Wall Street actor Michael Douglas, 78, received an Oscar for her role in 2002’s Chicago and has starred in Ocean’s Twelve and Entrapment.

Singer Alesha Dixon and TV presenter Christine McGuinness also shared how their children had made them a series of cards for Mother’s Day.

McGuinness, 34, who separated from TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, also said she got her “strength” and “smile” from her mother.

Singer-songwriter Matt Goss who lost his mother Carol in 2014 following a battle with cancer paid tribute to her.

The former Bros member, 54, wrote on Instagram: “She was my mother, she was my best friend, she was my champion.

“Before she passed away she said to me, Matty please surround yourself with people that can SEE your heart. Advice to live by Mum. I miss you today and every day.”