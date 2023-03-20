Brokeback Mountain to debut on West End stage with Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Brokeback Mountain to debut on West End stage with Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 4.01pm
Brokeback Mountain (Mark Seliger/PA)
Brokeback Mountain (Mark Seliger/PA)

US actors Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges will make their West End debuts in the stage adaption of Annie Proulx’s novel Brokeback Mountain.

The new production at Soho Place will see director Jonathan Butterell, songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells and producer Nica Burns reunite after the success of hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for the show’s 12-week season from May 10 to August 12.

Faist, who scooped a Bafta nomination for his role in 2021’s West Side Story film, will play Jack Twist, while Hedges, who secured an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Manchester By The Sea, will play Ennis Del Mar.

SHOWBIZ Baftas Brokeback
Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in the film adaption of Brokeback Mountain (Entertainment Films/PA)

The play is written by Ashley Robinson, based on Proulx’s short story originally published in The New Yorker in 1997, which was later turned into a film in 2005 starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Robinson, making his playwriting debut, said: “I’m honoured to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story. A story that means so much to so many, and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.

“Dan Gillespie Sells’ powerful and beautiful songs, sung by The Balladeer, give voice to the tumultuous inner landscape of our wannabe cowboys (both young men of few words), and provide the scope of our vast and brutal outer landscape, not to mention allowing Proulx’s poetic prose to literally sing.

“Grateful as all hell to reunite with Jonathan Butterell and to put this piece in his skilled and sensitive hands — what lucky actors, what a lucky team, and what a lucky production, all coming together under Nica Burns, in her marvel of a new space, @sohoplace. Let’s ride.”

The original music by Gillespie Sells will be sung by Eddi Reader, who plays The Balladeer.

Brokeback Mountain
Brokeback Mountain will debut at Soho Place on May 10 (Mark Seliger/PA)

Gillespie Sells said: “I have loved working on this project with Ashley and Jonathan. The material and this complex story is inspiring to compose for.

“I’ve really enjoyed reconnecting with a genre of music I grew up with and using it to serve the drama of each moment. Plus I get to work with some legendary artists which is such an honour and a joy.”

Butterell said: “When Ashley approached us about collaborating on Brokeback Mountain we were struck immediately by his deep connection to the world and community that Annie has so brilliantly written about over the years.

“He brought to the adaptation an authenticity and an understanding of these working class men, scraping to survive the harsh brutality of their environment and the insularity of thinking surrounding them, which ultimately leads to their tragedy.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Proulx said: “Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact. Ashley’s script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.”

Brokeback Mountain is the fourth production to open at Soho Place after Marvellous, As You Like It and Medea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is a 'step too…
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented