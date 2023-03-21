Ted Lasso cast discuss mental health awareness with US president Joe Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ted Lasso cast discuss mental health awareness with US president Joe Biden

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 2.01am
Ted Lasso cast to discuss importance of mental health with US president Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Ted Lasso cast to discuss importance of mental health with US president Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso made a guest appearance at a White House press briefing to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

The actor, who plays the eponymous coach of fictional side AFC Richmond, urged people to check in on one another and not be afraid to ask for help themselves.

It comes following the release of the third season of the popular Apple TV+ show, which has been widely acclaimed for its positive messages.


Actor Jason Sudeikis made a guest appearance at a White House press briefing on Monday to raise awareness of the issue (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

At the press conference on Monday, Sudeikis was joined by castmates Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Toheeb Jimoh.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably know someone… that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that has felt alone.

“It’s actually one of the many things that believe it or not, that we all have in common as human beings.

“(And) that means that it’s something that we can and should talk about with one another when we’re feeling that way or when we recognise that and someone feeling that way.

“We encourage everyone, and a big theme of the show is to check in with your neighbour, your co-worker, your friends, your family, and ask how they’re doing and listen, sincerely.”

Sudeikis continued: “While it’s easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help ourselves, and that does take a lot, especially when it’s something that has such a negative stigma to it, such as mental health. It doesn’t need to be that way.


Sudeikis allowed one question from reporters, giving it to ‘fake journalist’ Trent Crimm – who appears in Ted Lasso and is played by James Lance (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“If you can ask for that help from a professional, fantastic. If it needs to be a loved one, equally as good in a lot of ways because sometimes you just need to let out that pressure.”

He added: “We just want to emulate these make-believe folks that we all play at AFC Richmond and the way they take care of one another.

“That is the wish… fulfilment on the show, aside from me playing coach, and these guys being professional footballers”

Sudeikis than allowed one question from reporters, giving it to “fake journalist” Trent Crimm – who appears in the series and is played by James Lance.

Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso cast members later sat down with US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to discuss matters of mental health further.

Ahead of the meeting, yellow signs bearing the word “Believe” – an item which features in the show – were put up around areas of the White House.

Waddingham later said she was “humbled beyond belief” to have been invited for the visit.

Posting a picture of herself flexing under a picture of Michelle Obama, she wrote: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would stand under this picture.

“@whitehouse Humbled beyond belief. #armwrestlemrsO?!”

