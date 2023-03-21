Ed Sheeran ‘didn’t want to live any more’ after string of personal traumas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Sheeran ‘didn’t want to live any more’ after string of personal traumas

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 3.23pm
Ed Sheeran (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran has said he felt he “didn’t want to live any more” after the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards and discovering his pregnant wife had been diagnosed with a tumour.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who founded the music platform SBTV in 2006 which helped launch Sheeran’s career, died in February 2022 at the age of 31.

His death came shortly after Sheeran’s wife of four years, Cherry Seaborn, was told by doctors while six months pregnant that she needed surgery for a tumour that could not take place until after she had given birth to the couple’s second child.

Sheeran, 32, told Rolling Stone magazine that although Seaborn carried their daughter, Jupiter, to term and had successful surgery in June, he felt “so powerless” at the time.

Meanwhile, the night before he learned of Edwards’ death, Sheeran said he was out for dinner with pop star Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and was exchanging texts with Edwards about plans to shoot a video the next day.

The global pop star said: “Twelve hours later, he was dead. My best friend died. And he shouldn’t have done.”

He continued: “I felt like I didn’t want to live any more. And I have had that throughout my life.

“You’re under the waves drowning. You’re just sort of in this thing. And you can’t get out of it. I’ve always had real lows in my life. But it wasn’t really till last year that I actually addressed it.”

Sheeran said that as a father he felt “really embarrassed” by his seemingly “selfish” thoughts, and said it was Seaborn who worked out what was going on and advised him to see a therapist.

He said: “No-one really talks about their feelings where I come from. People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England.

“I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting.”

Sheeran, who said he had dabbled in drugs after the age of 24, said he would “never, ever, ever touch anything again” after a coroner ruled that Edwards’ death was drug-related.

“That’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near,” he said.

During the same time period Sheeran won a high court battle after two songwriters claimed his 2017 hit Shape Of You infringed copyright of their song Oh Why, and also saw the death of another friend, Australian cricket star Shane Warne, in early March 2022.

Sheeran also said that food and drink has been a struggle for him and he gave up heavy drinking a few months before the birth of his first daughter, Lyra.

He added that he was “self-conscious any way” but that working with artists with “fantastic figures” such as Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes made this worse.

“So I found myself doing what Elton (John) talks about in his book, gorging, and then it would come up again,” he said.

Sheeran, whose upcoming album is titled – (the mathematical symbol for subtract) is set for release on May 5, also said he has five more albums using another category of symbols, wanting the last in the series to be released “after I die”.

He added that he has a completed album with reggaeton superstar J Balvin with no release date in sight and has written a song for the new season of Ted Lasso.

For anyone who needs help, Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 or on email at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

