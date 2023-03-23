Neighbours will start filming new series next month, cast announces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Neighbours will start filming new series next month, cast announces

By Press Association
The new chapter of Neighbours will officially start production on April 17, 2023 at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne, Australia (Amazon Freevee)
The new chapter of Neighbours will officially start production on April 17, 2023 at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne, Australia (Amazon Freevee)

The cast of Neighbours has announced that a new series of the Australian show will start filming next month.

Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, and April Rose Pengilly told the audience of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour at the London Palladium that production will start in April.

•The announcement was shared by the cast during the final show of “Neighbours – The Celebration Tour” at the London Palladium. (Tremaine Gregg/Amazon Freevee)
The announcement was shared by the cast during the final show of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour (Tremaine Gregg/Amazon Freevee)

The six actors including Fletcher, 65, who played Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Woodburne, 67, were also confirmed for a new chapter of the long-running soap.

Executive producer of Neighbours, since 2013, Jason Herbison, said: “It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio.

“We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents.

“It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on April 17 which will be a huge day for everyone involved”.

Neighbours Production Commences
The new series of the soap will premiere for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023. (Amazon Freevee)

Andrew Thompson is also returning as a producer as the new series is set to be filmed at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne.

The suburb, east of Melbourne’s Central Business District, is where the soap has been previously filmed.

Since first airing in 1985, the soap has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough.

The series was initially dropped by Channel 5 following failure to secure new funding and the broadcaster aired a finale in July before it was revived.

The series, produced by Fremantle, will premiere for free on the streaming service Amazon Freevee in the UK and US in Autumn 2023.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

