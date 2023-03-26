Roger Daltrey headlines final night of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roger Daltrey headlines final night of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

By Press Association
Roger Daltrey during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Roger Daltrey during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Roger Daltrey thanked everyone who performed for the Teenage Cancer Trust as he headlined the final night of a week of fundraising gigs for the charity at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 79-year-old singer helped launch the music and comedy event in 2000 to raise funds money for the charity, which provides care and support designed for and with young people diagnosed with cancer.

The former The Who frontman thanked everyone who had taken part in the series of gigs for playing for free.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Roger Daltrey during the Teenage Cancer Trust show at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He also reflected on his work with the concert series, which is in its 21st year after two years were lost to the pandemic.

“Who would have thought we’d be here 23 years later?,” he said.

“We didn’t think we’d get another one, let alone 21.”

Daltrey’s set list was a roll call of his greatest hits, including The Who’s Who Are You, and Substitute, as well as his solo songs Giving It All Away and Tattoo.

He will be back with The Who this summer as the band’s orchestral Hits Back UK tour is set to kick off in Hull on July 6.

Daltrey was the last of a star studded line-up of acts to headline a night at the venue.

Previous headliners during the week included Underworld, Wet Leg, Jake Bugg, The Courteeners, and Kasabian.

Teenage Cancer Trust Gigs 2023 – London
Joan Armatrading during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Earlier on Sunday night, Far From Saints, a new band featuring Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones on vocals, opened the show with a selection of songs from their self-titled debut album.

Jones swayed and tapped his feet to cheers from the audience as they played their new single Take It Through The Night.

Joan Armatrading then took to the stage, treating the audience to past hits including Down To Zero and Empty Highway.

Former The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft wore a Princess Diana T-shirt as he played a pared back acoustic set.

There was not a dry eye in the building as Ashcroft played searing rendition of The Drugs Don’t Work.

However, it was an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony that brought the house down, with the whole of the Royal Albert Hall singing along.

