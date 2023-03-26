Michael Buble delights young fan by asking O2 crowd to sing her happy birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Buble delights young fan by asking O2 crowd to sing her happy birthday

By Press Association
Michael Buble performs at the O2 in London, celebrating his 20th anniversary (Ian West/PA)
Michael Buble performs at the O2 in London, celebrating his 20th anniversary (Ian West/PA)

Michael Buble delighted a young fan by asking a crowd of 15,000 to sing happy birthday to her upon his return to The O2.

The Canadian singer, off the back of his Grammy win in early February, celebrated his 20th anniversary and 26th performance at the venue on Sunday as part of the Higher Tour, his first UK arena tour in four years.

The 47-year-old lent down to kiss the stage after his entrance and told the crowd he is “so happy to be home” before spotting a sign of a child named Madeline, who told the entertainer it was her birthday.

“Madeline, happy birthday,” he said before encouraging the audience to join him.

Michael Buble at the O2 – London
Michael Buble with a young fan’s birthday sign as he asked the crowd to join him in singing happy birthday (Ian West/PA Wire)

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how to start a party,” he said after the song was finished.

Buble added he felt “in his element” being covered in sparkles as he was covered in glitter while autographing the young girl’s sign.

The Grammy-award winner performed a myriad of his well-known hits, including Feeling Good, Haven’t Met You Yet, and Cry Me A River – though joked the crowd was not going to see any of “Christmas Boy”, as he dubbed himself – a nod to his popular festive tunes.

The star prompted screams from the crowd with his best Elvis impression after taking the opportunity to talk about his friendship with Priscilla Presley.

Michael Buble at the O2 – London
It was Buble’s 26th appearance at the venue in southeast London (Ian West/PA Wire)

“Priscilla Presley came into my life and what a great lady,” he said.

“She was always warm and kind and giving and I would ask her a million questions about Elvis.

“And she made my life one day when she asked if I would sing a posthumous duet with Elvis.”

Buble went on to cover some of the King of Rock’s greatest hits, including All Shook Up and Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Michael Buble at the O2 – London
Buble thanked fans for their support and ‘valuable time’ at his return to The O2 (Ian West/PA)

He received giggles from the audience while saying he was “so sexy” during performances that his outdoor tour in the UK last summer was making women faint.

“I had to stop the show and I had to say ‘I’m so sorry everybody, just five minutes, we just go to let the ambulance come through to pick up the poor young girl’,” he said.

He also promised the crowd: “I’ll keep coming back.”

“Twenty-six times I have played The O2 and 26 times I have tried to look cool while inside, I’m saying, ‘Holy s***, I’m playing the O2.’

Michael Buble at the O2 – London
Buble performing while on his Higher Tour in London on Sunday (Ian West/PA Wire)

“I want to thank you. I want to thank you for taking your valuable time.”

He will play The O2 again on Tuesday.

Higher is Buble’s 11th album, and his fifth to reach number one on the UK Official Charts Company’s album charts in April last 2022.

On February 6, he won the Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album for Higher, his 12th Grammy nomination and fifth win.

