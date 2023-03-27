Former Dragons’ Den investor Kelly Hoppen reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dragons’ Den investor Kelly Hoppen reveals breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Interior designer and former ‘Dragon’ on BBC Two’s Dragons’ Den, Kelly Hoppen, has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis after eight years of avoiding mammograms (Steve Parsons/PA)
Interior designer and former ‘Dragon’ on BBC Two’s Dragons’ Den, Kelly Hoppen, has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis after eight years of avoiding mammograms (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former “Dragon” Kelly Hoppen, who starred in BBC show Dragons’ Den, has revealed her breast cancer diagnosis after eight years of avoiding mammograms.

The 63-year-old interior designer, who only learned last month she was “out of the woods” after being given the all-clear, said she was compelled to share her story to urge other women to never miss a screening.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Hoppen said she could not believe her “own stupidity” after ignoring routine mammogram invitations for eight years.

“It was a foolish thing to do, which is why I am writing this now: it’s a cautionary tale, a warning to others, not to be too frightened, too harried by the demands of work to go to your appointments,” she said, revealing her mother had a breast cancer scare when she was relatively young.

Kelly Hoppen (right) at the London Stock Exchange in London
Kelly Hoppen (right) said she could not believe her ‘own stupidity’ after ignoring routine mammogram invitations for eight years. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Hoppen credited her executive assistant and personal assistant with ensuring she finally followed through with an appointment in September.

The results eventually found Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) – meaning some cells in the lining of the ducts of the breast tissue had started to turn into cancer cells but had not yet started to spread into the surrounding breast tissue.

“(My doctor) explained that I’d been very fortunate indeed: DCIS is the very mildest form of cancer,” she said.

“It was in two milk ducts and I was booked in to have the cancer cells removed from the ducts — an awful procedure which made me feel very sore.

Queen Elizabeth II meets designers Patrick Cox and Kelly Hoppen during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to mark the contribution made by the British design industry
Kelly Hoppen and fellow designer Patrick Cox meeting the Queen during a reception at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“I was hugely fortunate. Although I’d neglected my check-ups, I was lucky that my cancer was detected early.

“Had it not been, I might have faced a less happy outcome. Actually, I might not be here writing this cautionary tale now.”

She added there was 10 to 15% chance the cancer will return, but she vowed never to skip a mammogram again.

“I have my next one booked for September and you can be assured that I’ll be there,” she said.

Kelly Hoppen with the Queen
Kelly Hoppen was made an MBE by the Queen for services to interior design (Johnny Green/PA)

According to the NHS, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK.

Most women diagnosed with breast cancer are over the age of 50, but younger women can also get breast cancer.

About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime with recovery reliant on early detection.

The NHS has said it is “vital” that women check their breasts regularly for any changes and always have any changes examined by a GP.

In rare cases, men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer.

