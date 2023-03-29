Dermot O’Leary: Soccer Aid produces ‘crazy moments’ not seen in regular games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dermot O’Leary: Soccer Aid produces ‘crazy moments’ not seen in regular games

By Press Association
Dermot O’Leary has spoken about hosting Soccer Aid (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dermot O’Leary has spoken about hosting Soccer Aid (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dermot O’Leary has said one of the great things about Soccer Aid is it can produce “crazy moments” on the pitch that you would not see during a regular football game.

The TV presenter, 49, has hosted the charity football match since 2010 and will be back at the helm in June when a host of famous faces go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

Reflecting on some of his standout moments over the years, O’Leary recalled the shocking moment when football manager Jose Mourinho took to the pitch to tackle singer Olly Murs.

O’Leary told the PA news agency: “The great thing about Soccer Aid is that you have these incredible moments that are punctuated by these wonderfully informative and heartfelt films that give you the backdrop as to why we’re doing it.

“But then you get these crazy moments on the pitch that you can never have and that’s the great thing about live TV.

“Whenever anyone says ‘anything can happen at live’ it normally means they don’t want anything to happen.

“The great thing about Soccer Aid, as soon as you go live, you can’t control what’s going on on the pitch.”

He added that seeing Mourinho, who was coaching the Rest of the World squad in 2016, intervene in the match by tackling Murs was an “incredible breaking-the-fourth wall moment” for him.

“The whole stadium was stopped still for a second going ‘What? That’s not in the rules for a manager to come and pick someone off’,” he recalled.

“And Olly got really hacked off for like half a second because he was in the heat of the moment but then he cracked that lovely Olly smile and then the whole stadium went ‘Oh yeah it’s Soccer Aid, it’s a bit different’.”

O’Leary admitted he would “love” to get on the pitch one year but thinks it would be a “horror show” as the standard of the players is so high.

“I talked to ITV and I was quite flattered they weren’t very happy about it, they just went ‘No you need to host the show’,” he revealed.

“And then I was just full of delusions of grandeur like ‘You’re absolutely right I do need to host the show, I’m far too important to go on the pitch’. But that’s actually not true at all.

“The standard is really good. I’m not a bad five-a-sider but football pitches are huge, when you’re there and you realise they’re kicking the ball from one side to another and you’re actually on the pitch – that’s really difficult. So I think me playing would be a horror show.”

Former England footballer and Euros winner Jill Scott will be captaining the England team this year while Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is back to lead the World XI FC.

Scott’s squad will include TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, who returns as England’s designated celebrity goalkeeper, and former professional footballers Karen Carney, Jermain Defoe, Gary Cahill, David James and Jack Wilshere.

Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure will co-manage the team as DJ Joel Corry, rapper Bugzy Malone, singer Tom Grennan, Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Alex Brooker, former footballer and pundit Gary Neville, coach Paul Scholes, commentator Eni Aluko and YouTuber Chunkz also join the England line-up.

They will face competition from Bolt, former striker Robbie Keane as coach, comedian Lee Mack, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Love Island winner and presenter Kem Cetinay.

O’Leary said he is “over the moon” that Scott is captaining this year and feels it is “incredibly progressive” that there is a greater mix of genders on the squads, something he revealed they had been working towards for years.

Soccer Aid, co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises money for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef to help children in need around the world.

The charity match is back at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on June 11 and will be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

A family of four can attend the game for £60 – and tickets are available at

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

.

