James Corden: It feels unnatural to walk away from something you love so much

James Corden says it feels “unnatural” to walk away from “something you love so much” as he discussed his upcoming departure from The Late Late Show.

The British comedian and talk show host said he felt as though he was on “unstable ground” with regard to his future, but acknowledged he had to “embrace that fear”.

The final episode of The Late Late Show with Corden as host is scheduled to air later this month on April 27.

The British comedian addressed his feelings about leaving The Late Late Show during a panel at the PaleyFest event in Los Angeles on Sunday (PA)

He addressed his feelings about leaving the show during a panel, hosted by actor Bryan Cranston, at the PaleyFest event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair discussed Corden’s next steps as well as a possible return to stage performing.

“It couldn’t feel more urgent within me to leave to do that,” he said, according to US outlets that attended the event.

“I will be really, really upset with myself if, in the next year or year and a half or so, I don’t go do another play or revisit a play I’ve already done.

“I would give anything to go back and do a show again, I’d give absolutely anything.”

On his future post-The Late Late Show, he said: “I haven’t felt this scared since I decided to take the show, to move here.

“I haven’t felt on such unstable ground… I have to embrace that fear.”

He added: “It feels incredibly strange. It’s an unnatural feeling to walk away from something that you love so much.”

Corden announced his departure from the CBS show in April of last year, later acknowledging that his next project “might never ever” be as “big” as the role.

On Sunday he revealed that there were still 12 episodes left to do and that they would include popular segments including “Carpool Karaoke”.

“I am so certain that it is the right thing to do. I think it is really important how things end. To go out in the manner we came in,” he said.